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Uttarakhand to Host UTT Inter-State Table Tennis Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 17:28 IST

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Uttarakhand marks a milestone by hosting the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships, showcasing the state's commitment to promoting youth sports and national competition.

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand is hosting the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships for the first time.
  • 29 teams from across India will compete in the championships.
  • The Girls' Under-19 Team competition will begin first, followed by boys' team events and other categories.
  • Teams are seeded based on the cumulative ranking points of their top three players.
  • Tamil Nadu is considered an early favourite due to its strong lineup and high cumulative points.

Uttarakhand marks a significant milestone in its sporting journey as it hosts the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships for the first time.

The Girls' Under-19 Team competition is set to begin on Wednesday at the newly built Multipurpose Hall in Parade Ground. The boys' team events and other categories will follow from the sixth day, after a transition day, with the contingent scheduled to arrive on the fifth day.

 

The occasion adds an extra layer of excitement to an already high-stakes event, as 29 teams from across the country have assembled to vie for top honours.

The competition format ensures that quality and depth will play a decisive role.

Teams have been seeded based on the cumulative ranking points of their top three players, with each side allowed a maximum of four members.

Top Teams to Watch

Tamil Nadu leads the field with a formidable lineup and the highest cumulative points, making them early favourites. West Bengal and Delhi follow closely, both equipped with multiple high-ranking players capable of delivering under pressure.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also bring balanced combinations that could challenge for top honours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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