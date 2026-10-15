Thrilling Victories And A Draw Mark Sixth Day Of Hockey India Senior Men Nationals

The Hockey India Senior Men National Championship witnessed dominant performances from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur, securing crucial pool game victories on Thursday, while Punjab and Bengal settled for a draw.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh thrashed Chandigarh 5-0 in a Pool C match on Thursday, with Ajeet Yadav scoring a hat-trick.

Madhya Pradesh secured a 4-2 victory over Puducherry in Pool B, scoring twice in the final minute to seal the win.

Manipur defeated Delhi 5-2 in Pool D, with Cyril Lugun scoring twice from penalty corners early in the game.

Punjab and Bengal played out a 1-1 draw in Pool A, with Kishor Lakra equalising for Bengal with a field goal in the 58th minute.

Delhi has now lost both of their matches in the tournament, after a 1-3 defeat to Haryana on Day 5.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur won their respective pool games while Punjab and Bengal played out a draw in Division 'A' matches on the sixth day of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh thrashed Chandigarh 5-0 in a pool C match. Sharda Nand Tiwari opened the scoring from a penalty corner in the ninth minute. Ajeet Yadav scored a hat-trick of field goals in the 37th, 42nd and 56th minutes.

Mohammad Haris completed the rout by scoring from a penalty corner just before the final hooter.

Madhya Pradesh Secures Late Victory

In pool B, Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry 4-2. Captain P Mahendran gave Puducherry the lead from a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but Pratap Lakra equalised with a penalty corner conversion in the 33rd minute.

Arjun Sharma put Madhya Pradesh ahead with a field goal in the 46th minute, but IE Palangappa equalised from a penalty stroke in the 52nd minute.

Madhya Pradesh scored twice in the final minute. Sharma scored again and captain Yousuf Affan added a field goal.

Manipur Dominates, Punjab-Bengal Draw

In pool D, Manipur beat Delhi 5-2. Cyril Lugun gave Manipur the lead from a penalty corner in the first minute, but Dheeraj Vats equalised for Delhi two minutes later.

Talem Priyobarta (4th) and Lugun (9th) then scored from penalty corners to put Manipur 3-1 ahead after the first quarter. Pardeep pulled one back from a penalty corner in the 26th minute.

Vijay Kumar Gond (35th) and Thokchom Kingson Singh (57th) scored field goals to seal the win.

Delhi have now lost both of their matches, after a 1-3 defeat to Haryana on Day 5.

Punjab and Bengal played out a 1-1 draw in pool A. Ujwal Singh gave Punjab the lead from a penalty stroke in the ninth minute. Kishor Lakra equalised for Bengal with a field goal in the 58th minute.