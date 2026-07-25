Defending Champions U Mumba TT Secure Spot In Ultimate Table Tennis Final

Defending champions U Mumba TT, powered by exceptional performances from Captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey, have decisively secured their place in the Ultimate Table Tennis final after a dominant 8-3 victory over Kolkata ThunderBlades.

Key Points U Mumba TT, the defending champions, defeated Kolkata ThunderBlades 8-3 in the Ultimate Table Tennis semi-final.

Captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey delivered stellar performances, remaining unbeaten in their respective matches.

The victory sets up a highly anticipated final clash against league leaders Dempo Goa Challengers.

Manush Shah's flawless performance secured U Mumba TT's second consecutive UTT final appearance.

Captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey starred as defending champions U Mumba TT booked their place in the summit clash of Ultimate Table Tennis with a commanding 8-3 victory over Kolkata ThunderBlades in the second semi-final here on Saturday. The pair combined to deliver an unbeaten performance in the mixed doubles, setting up a title clash against unbeaten league leaders Dempo Goa Challengers. Hursey contested six games across women's singles and mixed doubles, winning five, while captain Manush remained flawless, winning all five games he played across his two matches. The final will be a repeat of the tournament opener between Goa and U Mumba.

U Mumba TT's Dominant Performance

Kolkata made the brighter start as Romanian international Eduard Ionescu edged Lilian Bardet in a hard-fought three-game contest. Ionescu claimed the opening two games 11-9 and 11-10 before Bardet pulled one back, handing the ThunderBlades an early 2-1 advantage. Hursey, however, quickly restored parity for the defending champions with a composed victory over Ayhika Mukherjee. The Welshwoman took the opening two games before Ayhika claimed the third, leaving the tie level at 3-3 heading into the pivotal mixed doubles.

Key Players Secure Victory

From there, U Mumba seized complete control. Manush and Hursey overwhelmed Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika in straight games for their fifth consecutive win, conceding just 14 points across the final two games to hand their side a decisive 6-3 lead. Needing only two more games to seal qualification, Manush produced another captain's performance against Ankur. The Indian international won 11-7 and 11-5 to complete an unbeaten evening, sending the defending champions into a second successive UTT final.