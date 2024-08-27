News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » UTT: Manika survives to quell Ayhika Mukherjee's challenge

UTT: Manika survives to quell Ayhika Mukherjee's challenge

Source: PTI
August 27, 2024 00:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manika Batra UTT

IMAGE: PBG Bengaluru Smashers' Manika Batra beat Ayhika Mukherjee to lead her team to win on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ultimate Table Tennis/X

Star paddler Manika Batra survived the giant-slaying Ayhika Mukherjee to lead her team, PBG Bengaluru Smashers to a 10-5 victory over Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai on Monday.

 

Manika lost the first game of her headline clash with Ayhika, falling into similar traps that had caught the league's highest-ranked player, Bernadette Szocs, last time around.

However, the Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist won back-to-back games to win the match 2-1.

The tie started with 17-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee of Puneri Paltan taking on PBG Bengaluru Smashers' Jeet Chandra. Both Ankur and Jeet had recorded outstanding wins in their previous clashes in UTT 2024 -- Ankur beat Lilian Bardet and Jeet overcame Sharath Kamal. But it was 16-year-old Ankur who emerged victorious, winning the opener 2-1.

Manika returned to the table for the mixed doubles tie partnering captain Alvaro Robles. Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, meanwhile, sent Natalia Bajor and Anirban Ghosh, who stretched the PBG Bengaluru Smashers right until the end only to fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Robles followed his prolific doubles display with an identical 2-1 win over two-time Olympian Joao Monteiro in the second men's singles tie.

With PBG Bengaluru Smashers needing just one point to win the contest, USA paddler Lily Zhang beat Puneri Paltan's Yashini Sivashankar to get her team over the line.

For their efforts, Manika and Zhang were named the Indian and Foreign Player of the Tie, respectively.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli
Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli
KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka
KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka
Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?
Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?
Will install bigger statue of Shivaji Maharaj: Fadnavis
Will install bigger statue of Shivaji Maharaj: Fadnavis
Several ex-members of banned Jamaat in fray in J-K
Several ex-members of banned Jamaat in fray in J-K
Harmanpreet hopeful of breaking final jinx at T20 WC
Harmanpreet hopeful of breaking final jinx at T20 WC
Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade
Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy

Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy

SKY Eyes A Test Spot

SKY Eyes A Test Spot

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances