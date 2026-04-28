Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7: Key Players And Auction Highlights

The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 auction saw Manav Thakkar and Divya Chitale making headlines as teams gear up for the competition in Goa this July.

Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

Key Points Manav Thakkar will partner with Yang Liu at UP Prometheans in the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis season.

Divya Chitale was acquired by PBG Pune Jaguars, retaining her status as the highest-valued Indian player in the UTT auction.

Bernadette Szocs was the highest-valued player in the UTT auction and will join Dempo Goa Challengers.

The seventh edition of Ultimate Table Tennis will take place in Goa from July 9-26.

Several international players, including Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao, will participate in the upcoming UTT season.

Manav Thakkar is set to team up with two-time MVP Yang Liu at UP Prometheans while Divya Chitale remained the highest-valued Indian for the second year as she was roped in by PBG Pune Jaguars in the UTT auction held here on Tuesday.

The reigning champion Bernadette Szocs emerged as the highest-valued played at 40L tokens and joined Dempo Goa Challengers.

Manush Shah, who is Divya's doubles partner at the international circuit, joined U Mumba TT for 37.2L tokens.

The 15-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick became the youngest-ever player to be signed in a UTT auction for the tournament's seventh season, when she was roped in by Dabang Delhi TTC.

Syndrela Das, 16, was picked up by Goa Challengers.

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 Details

The seventh edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis will be held under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India from July 9 to 26 in Goa.

While U Mumba TT brought in Shah along with Lilian Bardet and Wales' Anna Hursey, Pune Jaguars roped in Snehit SFR and France's Prithika Pavade.

Key Player Acquisitions

Goa Challenges looked for experience as Alvaro Robles returned to the side where he had won the title in 2023. Dabang Delhi brought back Maria Xiao, set to pair up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Retained by Kolkata Thunder Blades and present at the auction, Ankur Bhattacharjee helped his team build a squad which includes Ayhika Mukherjee and Eduard Ionescu.

Ahmedabad APL Pipers had retained Manika Batra ahead of the auction.

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 Squads

The Squads:

Ahmedabad APL Pipers: Manika Batra, Adrien Rassenfosse (Belgium), Kavya Bhatt, Sanil Shetty, Sofia Polcanova (Austria), Payas Jain.

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Maria Xiao (Spain), Youssef Abdelaziz (Egypt), Raegan Albuquerque, Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Dempo Goa Challengers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Syndrela Das, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Divyansh Srivastava, Ananya Chande, Abhinandh PB.

Kolkata Thunder Blades: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Eduard Ionescu (Romania), Taneesha Kotecha, Zeng Jian (Singapore), Jeet Chandra.

PBG Pune Jaguars: Diya Chitale, Prithika Pavade (France), Snehit SFR, Mudit Dani, Omar Assar (Egypt), Sayanika Maji.

U Mumba TT: Manush Shah, Akash Pal, Lilian Bardet (France), Anna Hursey (Wales), Nityashree Mani, Anusha Kutumbale.

UP Prometheans: Manav Thakkar, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Ricardo Walther (Germany), Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Swastika Ghosh.