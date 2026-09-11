Nawang Tsering's UTMB Experience Fuels Silk Route Ultra Marathon Victory

Ladakh's Nawang Tsering clinched the Silk Route Ultra Marathon title, crediting his rigorous training at the world-renowned UTMB in France for his record-breaking performance and strategic race execution.

Key Points Nawang Tsering of Ladakh secured victory in the Silk Route Ultra Marathon with a record time of 12:12:18s.

Tsering attributed his success to his previous participation in the challenging UTMB trail running event in France, which prepared him for the steep terrain.

Despite enduring significant pain and cramps over the 122km distance, Tsering's mental fortitude kept him going.

His winning strategy involved letting other runners take an early lead before overtaking them on the more difficult, elevated sections of the course.

The victory was hard-fought, with competitor Meena providing strong competition, narrowing the gap to 15 minutes at one point.

Nawang Tsering of Ladakh won the Silk Route Ultra (SRU) Marathon by clocking just 12:12:18s, and feels his stint at the world's most difficult trail running -- UTMB in France helped him clinch the title with a record timing.

"I am very happy to win the title with a record margin. UTMB in France helped me a lot. Because I had run in the steep mountains and rocks. So, it helped me here. Here I was like running on the road. The road running was so long that I did not even do that much," Nawang told PTI here on Friday.

The Challenge Of Ultra Running

The long distance runner from Ladakh revealed that there was a lot of pain and cramps in his body while he was running the 122km distance.

"There are a lot of cramps and pain in my body, but I do not get tired. I did a lot of running. I did it at the top too where my whole body was bent. Still, I didn't stop. I just had to complete it. When I start, I just have to finish it. I have to do it. Whatever happens, I don't have to give up," he said.

Strategic Victory On The Silk Route

He said he allowed other competitors to go ahead of him, only to catch them after they ran out of steam while approaching the steep elevations.

"We have a habit of running a little far. So we thought, let the one who is going to go, let him go. Then we will catch him slowly," he said.

He, however, admitted that he did not win the event easily and Meena had given him a run for his money.

"I did not win easily. It was a little tough. It was tough. It was coming from behind. It was a 15-minute gap. After that, we started from hill top. We finished it at a good pace," he signed off.