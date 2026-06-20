P T Usha Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At Indian Athletics Ceremony

Legendary Indian sprinter P T Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards, celebrating her immense contributions to the sport alongside other distinguished figures.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Anju Bobby George/Instagram

Key Points Legendary sprinter P T Usha received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards.

Other notable recipients included Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Anju Bobby George.

The Indian Athletics Awards, launched by AFI, aim to recognise excellence and contributions across various roles in the sport.

P T Usha expressed surprise at the recognition, highlighting the AFI's initiative.

The awards feature 10 categories, celebrating athletes, coaches, officials, and associations.

Legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha was on Saturday conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards ceremony here. Former Asian Games gold-winning decathlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, former national team chief coach Bahadur Singh Chauhan and World Championships bronze medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George were the other recipients of the honour.

Recognising Excellence In Indian Athletics

Speaking after receiving the award, Usha said she was pleasantly surprised by the recognition. "I did not expect to win this award because I did not apply for this. Most of the time in India, you don't get awards if you have not applied for it. This is a very good initiative from my Federation, the AFI," she said.

The awards were presented during the first edition of the Indian Athletics Awards, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to recognise excellence and contributions to the sport. The initiative seeks to honour athletes, coaches, technical officials, mentors, state associations and other stakeholders who have played a role in the growth of Indian athletics.

The inaugural awards feature 10 categories, including Best Athlete (Male and Female), Best Coach, Best Technical Official, Best State Association and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Usha is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes, having won multiple medals at the Asian Games and represented the country at three Olympic Games. She currently serves as the president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal in the women's long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris. Randhawa, one of India's pioneering track and field stars, won the decathlon gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games, while Bahadur Singh Chauhan guided several generations of Indian athletes during his tenure as the national chief coach.