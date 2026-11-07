Key Athletes Secure Unopposed Election In IOA Polls

Ahead of the Indian Olympic Association's December 5 polls, Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Vijender Singh, and Yogeshwar Dutt, alongside Kamlesh Mehta, have been elected unopposed as male Sportspersons of Merit, streamlining the election process.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gagan Narang/X

Key Points Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Vijender Singh, and Yogeshwar Dutt, plus Kamlesh Mehta, were elected unopposed as male Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) for the IOA on Saturday.

Eight male former athletes withdrew their candidatures, leading to the unopposed election for the four male SOM positions.

The election for the four female SOMs will still be held on Monday virtually, with six candidates remaining after five withdrawals.

The elected eight SOMs will become members of the IOA General Assembly, making them eligible to vote and stand as candidates in the December 5 polls.

Allegations of Sports Ministry pressure on withdrawals were made by BVP Rao, but a Ministry source rejected these claims as baseless.

Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Vijender Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt as well as former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta were on Saturday elected unopposed as four male Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) after eight former athletes withdrew their candidature, ahead of Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) December 5 polls.

Unopposed Election For Male SOMs

Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said that there was no need for the election to be held on Monday for the four male SOMs as only four are left in the fray after the deadline of withdrawal of candidature which was set at 2pm Saturday.

But, the election for the four female SOMs will be held on Monday on virtual mode as six candidates remained in the fray after the withdrawal by five former athletes.

Incumbent IOA chief PT Usha, Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal, World Athletics Championships bronze winner long jumper Anju Bobby George, former archer Dola Banerjee, former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and former basketball player Anitha Paul Durai were left in the fray.

Significance Of SOM Elections

The election for the eight SOMs -- four male and four female -- assumes significance as some of the contenders to become Executive Council members, including for the top post of IOA president, are in the fray for the eight seats.

The elected eight SOMs will become members of the IOA General Assembly, making them eligible to vote as well as stand as candidates in the December 5 polls of the new IOA Executive Council.

In 2022, Usha was elected as IOA president after becoming a SOM.

Two SOMs -- one man and one woman -- will also become members of the IOA Executive Council. Dutt and Banerjee were in the outgoing executive council after being chosen as SOMs before the 2022 IOA elections.

Controversy Over Withdrawals

Former National Convener of Clean Sports India BVP Rao claimed that some of the former athletes have withdrawn their candidature under pressure from the Sports Ministry. A Sports Ministry source, however, rejected Rao's allegations as baseless, saying it has no role in the IOA elections.

"... these ex-champions withdrew their nominations just because of one phone call from the Ministry of Sports. They should know this right is granted under law, and they should exercise their franchise without fear," Rao said in a statement.

"Thankfully, there will be a contest in the SOM Women Category, because a few gutsy women did not succumb to the pressure and have not withdrawn from the election," he added.

Rejecting Rao's claims, a Sports Ministry source told PTI: "Elections in the IOA are held independently in which the Sports Ministry has no role and neither has it ever interfered. The allegations are baseless."

Details Of Withdrawals And Remaining Candidates

The eight male former athletes who have withdrawn their candidatures are World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla, table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal, former shuttler B Sai Praneeth, former weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam, 1980 Olympics hockey gold winner Surinder Singh Shokar and former shooters Ronjan Sodhi, Mansher Singh and Moraad Ali Khan.

Sharath Kamal was in the outgoing executive council by virtue of being the vice chairperson of the previous Athletes' Commission. The members of the new Athletes' Commission, its chairperson and vice chairperson as well as the two athletes' representatives to the IOA General Body were also elected unopposed.

For the election of the four female SOMs, those who withdrew their candidature are former sprinter Ashwini Nachappa, former archer Chekrovolu Swuro, ex shuttler Trupti Murgunde, Neelam Setti Laxmi from weightlifting and Ragina Kiro from Canoe and Kayaking.

Earlier on Thursday, the number of candidates for the election of eight SOMs was trimmed to 23 from 27 after the scrutiny of their nomination papers by Electoral Officer Srivastava.

On October 31, Srivastava had listed 27 candidates for the eight seats of the SOMs.

Hockey great Sardar Singh, former shuttler B Sumeeth Reddy and former shot putter Om Prakash Karhana missed out from the list of validly nominated candidates among men, while Sunith Singh could not make the cut among women.

In fact, Sunith Singh did not have a seconder for her nomination in the list issued by the Electoral Officer on October 31.

Eighty SOMs -- 40 men and 40 women -- were to elect four men and four women from among the 23 candidates.