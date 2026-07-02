USA's Balogun becomes fourth player to score and see red in FIFA World Cup knockout

Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the FIFA World Cup before being sent off in the USA's Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, becoming the fourth player to be shown a red card in a knockout game.

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the USA walks off the pitch after receiving a red card during their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the tournament before being sent off as the USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32.

The striker became only the fourth player to score and receive a red card in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

Balogun will miss the USA's Round of 16 clash against Belgium on July 7 because of suspension.

Striker Folarin Balogun endured a night of mixed fortunes as the United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, June 1, 2026.

Balogun scored his third goal of the tournament but was later sent off, becoming only the fourth player to score and receive a red card in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

The Monaco forward continued his impressive form by taking his tally to three goals. He joined Bert Patenaude (four goals in 1930) and Landon Donovan (three goals in 2010) as the only USA players to score three or more goals in a single World Cup edition.

Forward joins unwanted World Cup knockout record

However, Balogun also entered an unwanted list alongside Zinedine Zidane (2006 final), Ronaldinho (2002 quarterfinal) and Garrincha (1962 semifinal), all of whom scored and were sent off in World Cup knockout matches.

The victory was the USA's third of the tournament, their highest number of wins in a single World Cup campaign.

Following his red card, Balogun will serve a one-match suspension under FIFA regulations and will miss the USA's clash against Belgium on July 7, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

Bosnia earned an early corner but failed to trouble the American defence. The USA responded by creating several chances through Christian Pulisic and Balogun.

Balogun had a goal ruled out for offside in the 31st minute before finally breaking the deadlock just before half-time. He collected a pass from Sergino Dest, benefited from a slight deflection off Muharemovic and fired past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj to make it 1-0.

He nearly doubled the lead moments later, but his effort struck the crossbar.

The USA dominated the opening half with more than 62 per cent possession, five shots and 19 touches inside the Bosnia penalty area.

Bosnia made three substitutions after the break and enjoyed more possession early in the second half, but failed to create clear chances.

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USA set up Belgium clash without suspended striker

The turning point came in the 61st minute when Balogun was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Muharemovic after the two became involved in a tussle. Muharemovic was able to continue after treatment.

Despite playing with 10 men, the USA sealed the win in the 82nd minute when Malik Tillman scored the second goal. The Americans comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to secure their place in the next round.