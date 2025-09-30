Usain Bolt Sprints Through Delhi's Spice Market

IMAGE: World's fastest man Usain Bolt turned the centuries-old rooftop, once a stage for spice trading, kite flying, and festivals, into a relay of champions. Photograph: Puma India/Instagram

The national capital woke up to a burst of speed, colour, and culture as Old Delhi transformed into a playground for the world's fastest man Usain Bolt on Tuesday.



Against the backdrop of Khari Baoli, the largest spice market in Asia, history met sporting spectacle in a way India has never witnessed before.



For the first time ever, the heritage terrace of Delhi's Khari Baoli transformed into a sprint track.



Bolt, joined by India's Olympic heroes such as P V Sindhu, P R Sreejesh, and young sprinter Animesh Kujur, turned the centuries-old rooftop, once a stage for spice trading, kite flying, and festivals, into a relay of champions.

IMAGE: Usain Bolt with P R Sreejesh, P V Sindhu and Animesh Kujur. Photograph: Puma India/Instagram

Commenting on the occasion, legendary athlete Bolt said, "Running through the spice-scented rooftops of Old Delhi was unlike anything I've ever experienced. To share the baton with India's finest Olympians and fellow PUMAs like PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur in such a historic setting was pure energy.



"This is what sport is all about, breaking boundaries, creating culture, and having fun along the way."



With the Red Fort looming in the distance and spices drying under the morning sun, the race stitched together culture and competition in a way never seen before.

Indian badminton icon Sindhu said "It was inspiring to run shoulder to shoulder with Usain Bolt at Khari Baoli in the heart of Old Delhi. As an athlete, being part of such a once-in-a-lifetime relay with a global legend felt surreal, it's the kind of moment that reminds me why I fell in love with sport in the first place.



Hockey legend Sreejesh added, "Being part of this relay with the legendary Usain Bolt on the rooftop of Khari Bouli was memorable."



