HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Usain Bolt Sprints Through Delhi's Spice Market

Usain Bolt Sprints Through Delhi's Spice Market

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 30, 2025 16:10 IST

x

Usain Bolt

IMAGE: World's fastest man Usain Bolt turned the centuries-old rooftop, once a stage for spice trading, kite flying, and festivals, into a relay of champions. Photograph: Puma India/Instagram

The national capital woke up to a burst of speed, colour, and culture as Old Delhi transformed into a playground for the world's fastest man Usain Bolt on Tuesday.

Against the backdrop of Khari Baoli, the largest spice market in Asia, history met sporting spectacle in a way India has never witnessed before.

For the first time ever, the heritage terrace of Delhi's Khari Baoli transformed into a sprint track.

Bolt, joined by India's Olympic heroes such as P V Sindhu, P R Sreejesh, and young sprinter Animesh Kujur, turned the centuries-old rooftop, once a stage for spice trading, kite flying, and festivals, into a relay of champions.

Usain Bolt

IMAGE: Usain Bolt with P R Sreejesh, P V Sindhu and Animesh Kujur. Photograph: Puma India/Instagram

Commenting on the occasion, legendary athlete Bolt said, "Running through the spice-scented rooftops of Old Delhi was unlike anything I've ever experienced. To share the baton with India's finest Olympians and fellow PUMAs like PV Sindhu, PR Sreejesh, and Animesh Kujur in such a historic setting was pure energy. 

"This is what sport is all about, breaking boundaries, creating culture, and having fun along the way."

With the Red Fort looming in the distance and spices drying under the morning sun, the race stitched together culture and competition in a way never seen before.

 

Indian badminton icon Sindhu said "It was inspiring to run shoulder to shoulder with Usain Bolt at Khari Baoli in the heart of Old Delhi. As an athlete, being part of such a once-in-a-lifetime relay with a global legend felt surreal, it's the kind of moment that reminds me why I fell in love with sport in the first place.

Hockey legend Sreejesh added, "Being part of this relay with the legendary Usain Bolt on the rooftop of Khari Bouli was memorable."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Usain Bolt Inspires India's Next-Gen Sprinters!
Usain Bolt Inspires India's Next-Gen Sprinters!
PHOTOS: Usain Bolt cements his greatness
PHOTOS: Usain Bolt cements his greatness
What a career Usain Bolt has had!
What a career Usain Bolt has had!
'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'
'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'
SEE: How Tilak, Dube scripted the victorious chase
SEE: How Tilak, Dube scripted the victorious chase

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Walnut Seekh Kebabs: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Turned Talk Show Hosts

webstory image 3

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

VIDEOS

Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence on 'Anti-National' Claims & Pakistan Link4:22

Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence on 'Anti-National' Claims...

PM Modi Pays Last Respects to Veteran BJP leader Late Vijay Kumar Malhotra 2:58

PM Modi Pays Last Respects to Veteran BJP leader Late...

Sourav Ganguly visits Babubagan Durga Puja Pandal on Maha-Ashtami1:58

Sourav Ganguly visits Babubagan Durga Puja Pandal on...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV