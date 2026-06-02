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US Yoga Team To Participate In World Yogasana Championship

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 09:10 IST

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A US yoga team is set to compete in the World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad, India, showcasing Yogasana as a globally recognised competitive sport.

Key Points

  • The United States is sending a team to the inaugural World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad.
  • The US team was selected after trials and includes athletes ranging from 10 to 55 years old.
  • The championship aims to promote Yogasana as a competitive sport and foster international unity.
  • Athletes will compete in categories assessing strength, flexibility, balance, and precision.
  • The USYSF and USYA work to promote Yogasana through athlete development and competitions.

A team of Yoga athletes from the United States is heading to India to participate in the maiden World Yogasana Championship to be held in Ahmedabad from June 4 to 8.

US Team Announcement and Leadership

The United States Yogasana Sports Federation (USYSF), in collaboration with the United States Yoga Association (USYA) and World Yogasana, has announced the official Team USA delegation for the championship, according to a press release issued by Yoga Association USA.

 

Yoga Association USA and USYSF founder and president Balwinder Singh will lead the 11-member US contingent at the event, it said.

Team Selection and Athlete Demographics

The team, heading to India, was selected following quarterfinal trials held in Connecticut in April. Athletes in the delegation will compete in youth and senior categories, with participants ranging in age from 10 to 55 years.

Consulate Visit and Well Wishes

Ahead of their departure, members of the US Yogasana team visited the Consulate General of India in New York last week and met Deputy Consul General Vishal Harsh. The Consulate wished the athletes success at the championship.

Championship Goals and Global Participation

The event is expected to bring together athletes, officials, and representatives from over 60 countries, "advancing Yogasana as a globally recognised competitive sport while fostering international unity, wellness, and cultural exchange", the release said.

Competition Categories and Assessment Criteria

Competitors will participate in seven official Yogasana categories, including artistic and rhythmic yoga divisions, where participants will be assessed on strength, flexibility, balance, endurance and precision under global standardised judging criteria.

USYSF and USYA Mission

The USYSF and USYA, affiliated with World Yogasana, work to promote Yogasana as a competitive sport through athlete development, national competitions, education, and international representation, the release said.

Yoga's Holistic Benefits

Priti Dhariwal, a certified yoga instructor and member of the official USYSF delegation, said yoga is more than physical exercise.

"It is about finding peace within yourself and creating happiness from within," she said.

Yoga for Senior Citizens

Dhariwal has spent more than two decades helping senior citizens in Bergen County, New Jersey, improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being through yoga, meditation and laughter yoga.

Among her students is Bernese, who celebrated her 106th birthday in May and continues to practise chair yoga and meditation twice a week. Another student, Norma Adams, is set to turn 92 and has been practising yoga on the mat for the past eight years.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Yoshita Singh in New York
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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