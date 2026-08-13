Women's Sports See Record Viewership, Sponsorship Growth in US

A new Nielsen report reveals a significant surge in women's sports viewership and advertising spend in the US during the first half of 2026, highlighting a cultural re-alignment and growing commercial interest.

IMAGE: Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) handles the ball against Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler (21) during the first half during a WNBA match on Wednesday, August 12 at Moda Center. The WNBA, which welcomed its first Canadian team this season, hit 3.8 billion minutes viewed for the 2026 season leading into the All-Star weekend break. Photograph: Soobum Im-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Women's sports in the U.S. attracted 28.6 billion minutes of views in the first half of 2026, an 18% increase compared to the previous year.

Advertising spend on women's sports has surged by 120% since 2022, with 52% of consumers advocating for more brand investment.

Nielsen's analysis indicates that 122.5 million Americans, or 52.8% of the population, are now interested in women's sports.

The WNBA recorded 3.8 billion minutes viewed for the 2026 season and a 71% increase in sponsor valuation.

Women constitute nine million of the estimated 16 million new sports fans, with 48% of U.S. women expressing high interest in at least one sport.

Women’s sports attracted 28.6 billion minutes of views in the US in the first half of 2026, a Nielsen report released on Thursday showed, marking an 18% increase over the same period last year. Women’s sports entered 2026 on a high after experiencing unprecedented growth last year, with new franchises and leagues, bigger television audiences and greater advertising impact.

Growing Interest and Investment

Nielsen’s analysis found 122.5 million Americans – or 52.8% of the total population – are now interested in women’s sports. The data is part of the firm’s report on the commercial and cultural evolution of women’s sports. Advertising spend on women's sports is up 120% since 2022, Nielsen said, and 52% of consumers agree brands and sponsors should invest more in women’s sports.

“The rise in popularity of women’s sports isn’t just a fleeting trend; it is a cultural re-alignment where access to games, storytelling around athletes and ongoing investment from brands are changing the economy and energy of global sports,” Charlene Polite Corley, Nielsen’s vice president of inclusive insights, said in a release.

WNBA Leads the Way

The WNBA, which welcomed its first Canadian team this season, hit 3.8 billion minutes viewed for the 2026 season leading into the All-Star weekend break, Nielsen said, adding that the league has experienced a 71% increase in sponsor valuation.

Increasing Female Fan Base

Women are also becoming more present in the wider sports audience, including in fan bases across men's leagues. Among the estimated 16 million new sports fans, nine million are women, Nielsen found, and 48% of U.S. women say they are very interested in at least one sport. The NBA has experienced the largest year-over-year growth in female viewership between 2024 and 2026, up 55%, while the NHL is second at 44%, according to Nielsen.