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US Soccer withdraws U-17 team from FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to security concerns

November 12, 2026 14:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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US Soccer has officially withdrawn its men's national team from the upcoming FIFA Under-17 Football World Cup in Qatar, citing significant safety concerns and a Level 3 travel advisory from the US State Department.

US Soccer withdraws U-17 team from FIFA World Cup in Qatar

IMAGE: The US State Department updated its advisory for Qatar last month, urging Americans to reconsider travel because of the risk of armed conflict. Photograph: US Soccer/X

Key Points

  • US Soccer has withdrawn its men's national team from the FIFA Under-17 Football World Cup in Qatar.
  • The decision was made due to safety concerns, referencing the US State Department's Level 3 travel advisory for Qatar.
  • The advisory highlights the risk of armed conflict, including Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian airports and infrastructure.
  • The tournament is scheduled to run from November 19 to December 13, with the US having been drawn in Group J.
 

US Soccer has withdrawn its national team from the men's FIFA Under-17 Football World Cup in Qatar over safety concerns, the federation told players on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to players and provided to Reuters, the federation said it was cancelling the team's pre-tournament camp and its participation in the event "in light of current circumstances."

Citing Travel Advisory

It cited the US State Department's Level 3 travel advisory for Qatar and related directives for embassy staff and families.

"The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority," the letter said. US Soccer said it would notify the players' clubs on Wednesday.

It asked players not to comment publicly until FIFA announces the decision.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Risk of Armed Conflict

The State Department updated its advisory for Qatar last month, urging Americans to reconsider travel because of the risk of armed conflict.

The update cited Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.

The 48-team tournament runs from November 19 to December 13.

The United States had been due to open against Montenegro on November 21 before facing Chile and Algeria in Group J.

The US reached the round of 32 at last year's edition, also held in Qatar, which is set to host the event every year through 2029.

Source: REUTERS
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