HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Trump's granddaughter Kai makes LPGA debut!

Trump's granddaughter Kai makes LPGA debut!

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 08:20 IST

x

'I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there.'

Kai Trump

IMAGE: Kai Trump opened with a 13-over-par 83 that left her in last place at an event chock full of the game's top talent and by far the biggest tournament of her career. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, made her LPGA debut on Thursday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, where she struggled en route to posting the day's highest score.

The 18-year-old amateur, who received a sponsor's exemption to play The Annika, opened with a 13-over-par 83 that left her in last place at an event chock full of the game's top talent and by far the biggest tournament of her career.

"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots," said Trump.

"And obviously being my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."

Trump, who started on the back nine alongside Japan's Hinako Shibuno and Germany's Olivia Cowan, was applauded when she was introduced at the par-four 10th hole and again after she found the fairway with her opening tee shot.

But Trump, who is ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and was considered a longshot to contend this week, went on to bogey her first four holes before a par at the par-five 14th.

Kai Trump

IMAGE: Kai Trump has established a substantial presence in Florida's top junior competitions. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

Trump went on to mix two bogeys with a pair of pars over her next four holes, including an impressive up-and-down to save par at the 16th, and reached the turn at six-over 41 on the day.

She then dropped a shot right out of the turn followed by two double-bogeys over her next four holes before adding two more bogeys over her final three holes.

"The whole time I was nervous without a doubt," said Trump. "I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there."

Trump, who has established a substantial presence in Florida's top junior competitions, was competing a day after the University of Miami announced that she had committed to play golf with the Hurricanes for the 2026-27 season.

 

South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran emerged as the first-round leader of The Annika, which is hosted by LPGA great Annika Sorenstam, after an opening six-under-par 64 that left her one shot clear of Australian Grace Kim.

American Jennifer Kupcho was two shots off the pace while world number six Charley Hull was among a pack of four golfers a further shot adrift.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

History! Chennai girl Anupama wins world snooker crown
History! Chennai girl Anupama wins world snooker crown
Chinese ministry intervenes in Nagal's plea for visa
Chinese ministry intervenes in Nagal's plea for visa
Golden day for India's archers at Asian Championships
Golden day for India's archers at Asian Championships
LSG Trades Shardul Thakur To Mumbai Indians
LSG Trades Shardul Thakur To Mumbai Indians
'Dhoni Won't Play As An Impact Player'
'Dhoni Won't Play As An Impact Player'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of Prez Droupadi Murmu in Gaborone1:38

Botswana hands over 8 Cheetahs to India in presence of...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal inclusion in government schemes1:24

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased tribal...

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in Botswana,pays tribute to Delhi Blast victims10:41

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Indian community in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO