'Proud' Sabalenka matches Serena's feat!

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka is the first woman to win back to back US Open singles titles since Serena Williams in 2014. Photograph: Screengrab via Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a stunning victory at the US Open final over American Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 7-6(3) to become the first woman to win back to back singles titles since Serena Williams in 2014.



Sabalenka also notched up another milestone, registering her 100th Grand Slam main-draw win and extending her tour-leading tally to 56 victories this year.



The World No. 1 finally claimed her first Grand Slam of 2025 and fourth overall -- after falling short in previous finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.



Anisimova has now come up short in consecutive Grand Slam finals, having earlier fallen to Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0 at Wimbledon.



"I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different.

This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that with the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell, it was true emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on the court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself," Sabalenka said.Anisimova came in with a 6-3 head-to-head record against Sabalenka, but their 10th meeting was something different. In the past, Anisimova's superb timing, clean ball-stroking and technique kept Sabalenka pinned behind the baseline.

The tense opening set featured five breaks of serve, with the fifth proving crucial as Sabalenka took a 5-3 lead. She seized the chance, closing out the 38-minute set when Anisimova's forehand sailed wide.



"She came out, and she was playing great tennis from the start," said Anisimova. "She's No. 1, and she's very capable of playing amazing tennis, which she did today. I give all the credit to her."