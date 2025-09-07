HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Proud' Sabalenka matches Serena's feat!

'Proud' Sabalenka matches Serena's feat!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 07, 2025 15:28 IST

x

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka is the first woman to win back to back US Open singles titles since Serena Williams in 2014. Photograph: Screengrab via Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a stunning victory at the US Open final over American Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 7-6(3) to become the first woman to win back to back singles titles since Serena Williams in 2014.

Sabalenka also notched up another milestone, registering her 100th Grand Slam main-draw win and extending her tour-leading tally to 56 victories this year.

The World No. 1 finally claimed her first Grand Slam of 2025 and fourth overall -- after falling short in previous finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. 

Anisimova has now come up short in consecutive Grand Slam finals, having earlier fallen to Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0 at Wimbledon.

"I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different.

This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that with the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell, it was true emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on the court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself," Sabalenka said.

Anisimova came in with a 6-3 head-to-head record against Sabalenka, but their 10th meeting was something different. In the past, Anisimova's superb timing, clean ball-stroking and technique kept Sabalenka pinned behind the baseline.

 

The tense opening set featured five breaks of serve, with the fifth proving crucial as Sabalenka took a 5-3 lead. She seized the chance, closing out the 38-minute set when Anisimova's forehand sailed wide.

"She came out, and she was playing great tennis from the start," said Anisimova. "She's No. 1, and she's very capable of playing amazing tennis, which she did today. I give all the credit to her."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sabalenka Wins Second Straight US Open Crown
Sabalenka Wins Second Straight US Open Crown
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
Lovlina vents frustration after early World C'ships exit
Lovlina vents frustration after early World C'ships exit
HISTORIC: India men win first World compound archery gold
HISTORIC: India men win first World compound archery gold
Vaishali takes lead! Unstoppable in Grand Swiss
Vaishali takes lead! Unstoppable in Grand Swiss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets0:50

Neha Bhasin Turns Heads in Sporty Look on Mumbai Streets

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport1:03

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport

Akshay Kumar, Amruta Fadnavis Clean Juhu Beach Post Ganpati Visarjan3:25

Akshay Kumar, Amruta Fadnavis Clean Juhu Beach Post...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV