US Open unveils new way to watch 16 courts at once

ESPN is set to transform the U.S. Open viewing experience with its new 'RedZone' streaming service, offering tennis fans unprecedented multi-court coverage of all the crucial moments.

IMAGE: ESPN brings NFL-style 'RedZone' coverage to US Open. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points ESPN is introducing "RedZone at the U.S. Open," a new streaming service for tennis fans.

The service will offer simultaneous coverage of all 16 courts, similar to NFL's RedZone.

A dedicated broadcast team will curate the most important moments from August 30 to September 4.

This initiative aims to enhance the viewing experience by ensuring fans don't miss critical match points.

The concept draws inspiration from the successful NFL RedZone, with ESPN acquiring the brand rights.

Tennis fans can keep an eye on 16 courts at once at the year's final Grand Slam as ESPN launches "RedZone at the U.S. Open," a streaming option designed to emulate one of American football's most successful broadcast offerings.

ESPN's Innovative Multi-Court Coverage

"RedZone" has been a staple for NFL fans in the U.S. for years, with a multi-hour broadcast shuffling between games to show highlights and live end-zone action without the filler.

Amid a growing U.S. appetite for tennis content, domestic U.S. Open broadcaster ESPN is bringing the concept to Flushing Meadows this year from the opening day of the men's and women's singles main draw on August 30 until September 4.

A dedicated broadcast team will direct coverage from match to match, keeping a close eye on the household names as well as the lesser-known players on the outer courts in New York.

How 'RedZone' Will Enhance Viewing

"They'll have access to all 16 courts and all 16 matches that are happening at a given moment," John Suchenski, ESPN's senior director, programming and acquisitions, said. "And they'll make the editorial decisions as to how we move around.

"This is all about what are the most important moments in the matches that are happening right now.

"So going out to Court 13 with two players that are not as recognisable will likely happen because they may be in a very important point of that match," added Suchenski.

"The direction of this offering is to make sure we're getting to the most important point."

The programme comes a year after ESPN acquired the rights to the "RedZone" brand from the NFL in a deal that placed many of the league's media holdings with the network.

"It obviously will be unique and different and specific to the U.S. Open but we've drawn inspiration from what the NFL has done so well over the years with the NFL RedZone," Suchenski told Reuters, adding that there would be some advertisements included in the broadcast.

The U.S. Open expanded in 2025 to an additional day after years of soaring attendances.

ESPN signed a deal with the United States Tennis Association in 2024 to continue broadcasting the tournament until 2037.