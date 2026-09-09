US Open: Tiafoe's Jaddu Ki Jhappi Goes Viral

Frances Tiafoe reached the US Open semi-finals after a thrilling comeback against Alex Michelsen, but it was his gesture after the match that caught everyone's attention.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe embraces Alex Michelsen after winning the quarter-final match. Photographs: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Key Points Frances Tiafoe came back from two sets down to beat Alex Michelsen.

Michelsen broke down in tears after the heartbreaking loss.

Tiafoe dropped his racquet and comforted his young compatriot with a hug.

Frances Tiafoe had every reason to celebrate after fighting back from two sets down to reach another US Open semi-final.

Instead, he looked across the court and saw Alex Michelsen crying.

Tiafoe immediately dropped his racquet and walked over. What followed was one of the most touching moments of the tournament, as the two Americans shared a long hug after an emotionally draining five-set battle.

Michelsen had been just a few points away from the biggest win of his career after taking a two set lead, only for Tiafoe to somehow turn the match around.

The defeat was understandably difficult for the young American to take as he broke down in tears in front of the New York crowd.

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Tiafoe, who has experienced both the highs and heartbreaks of playing on the biggest stages, knew there was little reason to celebrate in that moment.

He walked over, hugged Michelsen and appeared to offer words of comfort. The moment lasted only a few seconds, but it said plenty about the respect between the two Americans.

Michelsen had just made his deepest run at a Grand Slam, and despite the heartbreaking ending, Tiafoe made sure he did not have to face the moment alone.

The emotional exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, with pictures of the hug spreading across social media and becoming one of the standout moments of this year's US Open.

Of course, Tiafoe's comeback was remarkable in its own right.

The 11th seed has already given American fans plenty of memorable moments in New York. He famously defeated Rafael Nadal on his way to the 2022 semi-finals and produced another big win over compatriot Ben Shelton two years later.

Now, he has reached the last four again but Tiafoe believes he is a different player this time.

'I'm just a different person in general. Those two runs were great, something I will cherish forever, but I'm not that person who I was when I made one in 2022 and when I made one in '24. I'm not that person. I'm excited to see what this me does,' said Tiafoe, who plays either Shelton or defending champion Carlos Alcaraz next.

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