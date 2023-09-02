News
US Open PIX: Sabalenka routs France's Burel

September 02, 2023 22:54 IST
IMAGES from Day 6 of the 2023 US Open, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action against Clara Burel of France at the the 2023 US Open on Saturday. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

History repeated itself as Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka pummeled France's Clara Burel 6-1, 6-1 in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, ending the unseeded player's New York campaign in dominant fashion.

 

Sabalenka had swatted aside Burel in the third round a year ago and once again the Australian Open winner would not be denied as she fired off 22 winners in a brisk one-hour affair at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The perennial major contender Sabalenka demoralised her opponent from the start, winning the first five straight games in the opening set, where she never faced a break point.

Burel showed some signs of life when she fended off a pair of break points in the opening game of the second set but Sabalenka quickly retook control.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka fired off 22 winners in a brisk one-hour affair at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

A semi-finalist in New York the last two years, Sabalenka faced her only break point of the match in the sixth game of the second set but extinguished Burel's chances with a well-placed drop shot.

Burel thrust her racquet to the ground in frustration after sending a forehand shot out in the final game of the second set, before Sabalenka broke her serve for the match with a backhand winner.

Sabalenka will next play the winner of a third-round match between 13th seed Daria Kasatkina and Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
