US Open Ramps Up Prize Money!

US Open Ramps Up Prize Money!

August 07, 2025 00:01 IST

US Open

IMAGE: Men's and women's singles winners of this year's US Open will earn $5 million each. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

The US Open announced $90 million in prize money will be on offer at this year's final major, marking the largest purse in tennis history, up 20 percent from 2024.

Top players in the ATP and WTA called for more equitable distribution of revenue at the four Grand Slams this year, as those at the top of the game are able to benefit from increased prize money while players at the lower levels often struggle.

The US Open prize pool is up from $75 million in 2024, the previous highest-ever purse. Men's and women's singles winners will earn $5 million each, up from $3.6 million last year.

The tournament will also see double-digit percentage increases across all rounds in all events, after "years of a strategic focus on redistribution to the early rounds and qualifying tournament," organisers said.

 

Singles action at the US Open has been expanded to 15 days, amid booming attendance, and will take place from August 24 to September 7.

A new format in the mixed doubles is being introduced this year, with the event featuring many big-name singles players as it will be taking place over two days in the week before the main competition kicks off at Flushing Meadows.

US Open attendance topped one million fans for the first time in 2024.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

