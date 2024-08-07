News
Rediff.com  » Sports » U.S. Open prize fund reaches record $75 million

U.S. Open prize fund reaches record $75 million

August 07, 2024 22:40 IST
IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Mike Segar / Reuters

The prize money pool for this year's U.S. Open has been increased by 15% to $75 million, making it the largest purse in tennis history, the United States Tennis Association announced on Wednesday.

The men's and women's singles champions at the year's final Grand Slam will both earn $3.6 million, a 20% jump from last year's payout.

 


Serbian Novak Djokovic won the men's title in New York last year for his 24th Grand Slam title while Coco Gauff celebrated her first triumph in one of the sport's four blue-riband events.

All rounds in all events of the main draw and qualifying tournament this year will see an increase in prize money from 2023, with an emphasis placed on early-round increases.

As a result, those who lose in the first round of the main draw will earn $100,000 for the first time, up 23% from 2023, while prize money for the final round of qualifying has been increased by 16% to $52,000.

Total prize money for men's and women's doubles will rise 9% from 2023, while total prize money for mixed doubles will jump 18%.

The USTA also said that while there is no wheelchair tournament this year due to the Paralympic Games it will give players that would have been entered into the draw via direct acceptance a player grant, "to ensure that these players are receiving the equivalent of prize money as compensation."

The U.S. Open will be held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
