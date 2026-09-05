PIX: Williams sisters lose, but US Open return turns to celebration

Serena and Venus Williams went down fighting to No. 14 seeds Maya Joint of Australia and Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan in the opening round of the women's doubles, but turned defeat into a memorable celebration of their iconic careers.

IMAGE: Serena and Venus Williams of the United States react after winning a point during their US Open women's doubles first round match against Australia's Maya Joint and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Key Points Serena and Venus Williams probably played their last US Open doubles match.

Though they were beaten in a three-set thriller, the match was a grand celebration of the sisters' legendary tennis careers.

A crowd of 23,000 fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium passionately supported the Williams sisters throughout the contest.

The sisters' comeback was significant, given their 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and 30 Grand Slam singles titles.

Younger opponents Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching emerged victorious, acknowledging the honour of playing against their idols.

IMAGE: Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching celebrate victory. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Four years after what seemed like their final bow, Serena and Venus Williams transformed a first-round US Open doubles defeat into a celebration of tennis in front of 23,000 adoring fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Australia's Maya Joint and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching emerged with a 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(10-7) win, but for much of the contest the score felt irrelevant as fans roared at every Williams winner and fell into virtual silence at every point in between.

A Grand Celebration Of Tennis

IMAGE: Returning after four years away from the Grand Slam tournament, the Williams sisters frittered away a 5-0 lead in the 10-point match tie-breaker. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Serena, 44, walked onto court wearing a shiny customized bomber jacket decorated with patches marking her U.S. Open singles and doubles triumphs. Her 46-year-old sister stood alongside, the pair carrying matching pink bags.

The comeback, which Serena said was at the suggestion of her daughter, carried the weight of more than two decades: 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, two US Open crowns, three Olympic gold medals, and another 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

The Sisters' Enduring Legacy

IMAGE: Serena and Venus Williams arrive for their first round match against Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Joint and Chan, the 14th seeds, weathered the hostile atmosphere to take the opening set, but the Williams sisters hit back in the second, riding the crowd's energy to force a third set.

The Americans showed they had lost none of their grit, going toe-to-toe with the younger pair, spurred on by a raucous crowd desperate to carry their long-time idols over the finish line.

But Joint and Chan edged the super tiebreak in dramatic fashion, sealing victory in just over three hours.

Opponents Reflect On Iconic Match

IMAGE: Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching are congratulated on their victory by Serena and Venus Williams. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"Being able to play against such legends of the game is super special," said Joint on court.

The reunion had been a long time coming.

Joint, 20, beat Serena at Wimbledon in the only singles match of her comeback and the Australian struggled to sum up the Flushing Meadows experience.

"I'm lost for words to think of it," she said. "She's my idol, both of them. I grew up in Michigan so I always looked up to them. Being able to play them twice is amazing."

The Williams sisters had arrived in Flushing Meadows with little recent doubles form together, having lost in three sets to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns in Cincinnati.

Serena had already given New York a taste of the magic, though, teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz for a mixed doubles run that ended in the quarter-finals.

Whether the sisters team up again is uncertain, so for the crowd at Flushing Meadows on Friday, seeing Serena's clenched fist and Venus at her side made it a night to remember.