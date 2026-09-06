Two sets down, Francisco Cerundolo rallies to shock Taylor Fritz

American ninth seed Taylor Fritz suffered a stunning defeat at the US Open, crashing out in the third round after a hard-fought five-set battle against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

IMAGE: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo celebrates winning his US Open third round match against Taylor Fritz of the United States, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points American favourite Taylor Fritz was eliminated from the US Open in the third round by Francisco Cerundolo.

This marks Fritz's earliest exit from his home Grand Slam in four years, despite not dropping a set in previous rounds.

Cerundolo, playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time, elevated his game significantly in the final three sets.

Fritz struggled with uncharacteristic errors and frustration as Cerundolo maintained pressure with powerful, precise shots.

Cerundolo's victory secures his first-ever appearance in the fourth round of the US Open.

IMAGE: Francisco Cerundolo and Taylor Fritz meet at the net after their third round match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

American Taylor Fritz crashed out in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, losing to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in his earliest exit from his home major in four years.

Fritz had not dropped a set in the previous two rounds and looked to be among the prime contenders to end a 23-year US men's major drought but Cerundolo brought his best level to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

He next plays either Belgian Alexander Blockx or Italian Flavio Cobolli.

Cerundolo's Comeback Victory

IMAGE: Francisco Cerundolo upped his level in the fourth set, making Taylor Fritz sprint back and forth. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

"He was playing way better than me the first two sets," said Cerundolo, who played on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time.

"I started getting into it step by step and I think fourth and fifth I played really good tennis. I wasn't finding that tennis in the previous sets, previous rounds."

Fritz had cruised through his second-round match in little more than 90 minutes and looked well on his way to another smooth victory, saving 11 of the 13 break-points he faced in the opening two sets.

Fritz's Frustration And Errors

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz reacts after an unforced error in the third set. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

But after trading breaks early in the third set, the Argentine 24th seed dug in his heels, and the 2024 runner-up looked exasperated when he hit a wonky shot beyond the baseline on break point in the sixth game.

Cerundolo upped his level as Fritz struggled with uncharacteristic mistakes in the fourth set and the ninth-seeded American smacked his racket against his thigh after sending another shot long on break point in the fifth game.

The Argentine made his opponent sprint back and forth along the baseline with a series of powerful precision shots in the ninth game of the final set, where Fritz's shoelace snapped as he was serving at 15-40 down.

The brief interruption did nothing to break Cerundolo's stride and Fritz whacked the ball into the net to gift his opponent the break on the next point.

The Argentine sealed the win with a fine backhand strike.