US Open PIX: Tiafoe slays old rival Medvedev to enter quarter-finals

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe delivered a stunning performance at the US Open, overcoming former champion Daniil Medvedev in a hard-fought match to advance to the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates winning his US Open Round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Frances Tiafoe defeated former champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) at the US Open.

This victory marks Tiafoe's first win against Medvedev in a regular match, improving his 1-6 career head-to-head record.

Tiafoe employed strategic net play and powerful forehands to control the tempo and secure crucial breaks.

The American showcased exceptional form, particularly in tie-breaks and during serve-and-volley exchanges.

Tiafoe will now face compatriot Alex Michelsen in the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev on his upset victory. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Frances Tiafoe outclassed former champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday, bringing his best level to finally get the upper hand on an all-too-familiar foe.

The American trailed Medvedev 1-6 in career head-to-head before Sunday - his only victory coming at the team competition Laver Cup - but cracked the code when it mattered to him the most, repeatedly striking near the net with surgical precision.

"Daniil has been so good, he's beaten me so many times. This is the first time I've beaten him in a regular match," said the 11th seed.

"Everything is feeling really good. I'm coming forward, I'm having fun."

Tiafoe will next play compatriot Alex Michelsen.

Tiafoe's Strategic Dominance

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe rushes to the net to successfully make a drop. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Down 5-6 in the opening set, Tiafoe broke his opponent from the baseline to force the tie-break, where he ran up on the net to control the early tempo and never looked back.

He sent a forehand down the line to break the Russian in the fifth game of the second set and survived a fantastic cat-and-mouse exchange on the third set point with a perfectly placed backhand volley that even Medvedev applauded.

The pair traded early breaks before settling into a tense, final-set battle, where Tiafoe did some of his best work playing serve-and-volley tennis, with both players making scarce few mistakes.

Medvedev's double fault was the only flaw in an otherwise sensational final tie-break, where Tiafoe outfoxed his rival in a rapid-fire exchange at the net to save set point and get the crowd on their feet.

Louis Armstrong Stadium's Affection

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev had won six of the seven prior meetings before Sunday's Round of 16 match. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Tiafoe is now unbeaten through 10 appearances at Louis Armstrong Stadium, which plays second fiddle at Flushing Meadows to the stately Arthur Ashe court but has clearly earned the affection of the charismatic American fan favorite.

"It's been amazing playing on this court, the energy has been amazing," said Tiafoe, who basked in the cheers after forcing Medvedev into an error from the baseline on match point.

"It's like the people's court."