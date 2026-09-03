Tiafoe Keeps American Hopes Of Men's Champion Alive At US Open

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe advanced to the third round of the US Open with a dominant straight-sets victory over Japanese qualifier Rei Sakamoto, fueling hopes for a home men's champion.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates winning his US Open second round match against Japan's Rei Sakamoto, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Frances Tiafoe defeated Japanese qualifier Rei Sakamoto in straight sets at the US Open.

Tiafoe secured a 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-5 victory to advance to the third round.

As world number 12, Tiafoe is a key American hope to end a 23-year wait for a home men's champion.

Sakamoto showcased a powerful serve with 18 aces but was hampered by 40 unforced errors.

Tiafoe, a two-time US Open semi-finalist, regrouped after a tough second set to close out the match.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe, a twice US Open semi-finalist, makes backhand return to Rei Sakamoto. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Frances Tiafoe claimed a 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-5 victory over Japanese qualifier Rei Sakamoto on Wednesday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The world number 12 is among the leading American hopes of ending a 23-year wait for a home men's champion in New York and did his part to keep that dream alive, feeding off a partisan crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tiafoe's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Rei Sakamoto waves to the crowd as he walks off the court after the match. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The 28-year-old broke Sakamoto in the opening game of the match and held firm to take the set.

He appeared on course to close out the second but consecutive double faults opened the door for Sakamoto, who found another gear and took the set to a tiebreak.

Tiafoe, a twice US Open semi-finalist, regrouped and won four of the first five points in the tiebreak to move two sets ahead.

IMAGE: Rei Sakamoto makes a backhand return. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Sakamoto, who reached the main draw by beating his idol, former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori, showcased his powerful serve, striking 18 aces, but racked up 40 unforced errors.

Tiafoe was relieved to close out the win in straight sets after being taken to five in the first round. He next faces either Kamil Majchrzak or Valentin Vacherot.