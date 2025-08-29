HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » US Open PIX: Swiatek survives scare, Sinner, Osaka cruise

US Open PIX: Swiatek survives scare, Sinner, Osaka cruise

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 29, 2025 09:57 IST

x

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek hits to Suzan Lamens (not pictured) on day five of the 2025 US Open. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Iga Swiatek survived a surprise U.S. Open second-round test on Thursday as men's top seed Jannik Sinner and Japan's four-times major winner Naomi Osaka cruised through.

Second seed Swiatek, who arrived in New York after collecting her sixth major at Wimbledon and winning the Cincinnati tune-up tournament, had to battle hard to beat unseeded Suzan Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner returns to Alexei Popyrin (not pictured). Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

"It got a bit complicated in the second set, but I'm happy that I could reset and start playing better in the third set," said the 2022 tournament winner who closed out the match with an ace to set up a meeting with 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Defending champion Sinner, the world number one, crushed Australian Alexei Popyrin in a ruthless performance 6-3 6-2 6-2 to book a third-round match with Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her second round match against Hailey Baptiste. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Osaka, seeded 23rd, beat American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1 in the first match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, reaching the third round of the tournament she has won twice for the first time since 2021.

"I was just really trying to focus and not give her any free points and just be positive," Osaka said. "I'm really excited to be moving better."

It was the second of two lop-sided matches on Armstrong, after Italy's 10th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti saved nine of the 11 break points he faced to beat unseeded Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Two early finishes allowed organisers to move a highly-anticipated first-round doubles match involving 45-year-old Venus Williams to the second-largest stadium, where fans packed the house.

Seven-times major winner Williams, who lost in the mixed doubles and women's singles first rounds, found inspiration from Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez as they beat sixth seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez 7-6(4), 6-3.

"This is the best partner I've ever played with outside Serena," said Williams, who this summer became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004. "We're a great team."

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff after beating Donna Vekic. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Coco Gauff, the 2023 champion, will again be in the spotlight when she kicks off the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Croatian Donna Vekic, who knocked her out of last year's Paris Games en route to the Olympic silver medal.

The American third seed will hope for an easier time after needing nearly three hours to get past Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round.

Gauff's compatriot Tommy Paul, the men's 14th seed, plays Portugal's Nuno Borges in the final match on Ashe.

German third seed Alexander Zverev continues his bid for a maiden major title against Briton Jacob Fearnley in the late session at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Simone Biles inspires Coco Gauff's tearful comeback
Simone Biles inspires Coco Gauff's tearful comeback
Dhoni Or Rohit? Who's Most Successful T20 Captain?
Dhoni Or Rohit? Who's Most Successful T20 Captain?
Under Par Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd
Under Par Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd
World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag rally to enter quarters
World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag rally to enter quarters
Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League
Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'2:59

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'

PM Modi lands in Tokyo ahead of SCO summit1:39

PM Modi lands in Tokyo ahead of SCO summit

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd1:44

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV