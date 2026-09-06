Swiatek overcomes Bouzkova, sets up fourth round clash with Zheng

Iga Swiatek demonstrated her fighting spirit at the US Open, securing a hard-fought victory over Marie Bouzkova to advance to the fourth round and set up a compelling clash with Zheng Qinwen.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her US Open third round match against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points Iga Swiatek advanced to the US Open fourth round after a tough match.

She defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova in two tie-break sets, 7-6(3) 7-6(3).

The Polish star showcased resilience, overcoming a 3-0 deficit in the second set and saving three set points.

Swiatek's victory sets up a highly anticipated rematch against China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

This win continues Swiatek's campaign despite what has been described as her most difficult season.

IMAGE: 2022 champion Iga Swiatek arrived in New York amid the most difficult season of her career but had plenty of fight left as she broke down her opponent with 18 forehand winners. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Iga Swiatek dug her heels in to get past Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(3), 7-6(3) and reach the US Open fourth round on Saturday, keeping her critic-quietening campaign alive to set up a clash with China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Poland's 2022 winner arrived in New York amid the most difficult season of her career but had plenty of fight left as she broke down her opponent with 18 forehand winners.

"It got pretty physical, many long rallies," said 25-year-old Swiatek. "It wasn't easy."

Intense First Set Battle

IMAGE: Marie Bouzkova advances to the net to make a backhand drop. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The two players traded breaks twice in the first four games before settling into a tightly-fought contest.Bouzkova sent a precise shot into the far corner to break Swiatek in the 11th game but the Pole broke back to level it with an unreturnable backhand.

Swiatek eased concerns over her form last month with a win in Toronto and moved with clinical precision through the tiebreak. Bouzkova did herself no favours with an early double fault.

Swiatek's Second Set Comeback

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek shakes hands with Marie Bouzkova after the match. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The Pole clawed her way back from a 3-0 deficit in the second set and saved three set points on her serve in a marathon, five-deuce 12th game. She got a three-point head start in the tiebreak and eventually subdued Bouzkova with her backhand on match point.

Swiatek next faces qualifier Zheng in a rematch of their Olympic semi-final two years ago, where the Chinese player ended the Pole's 25-match winning streak in dramatic fashion.