HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » US Open PIX: Swiatek breezes into Round 2

US Open PIX: Swiatek breezes into Round 2

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 27, 2025 00:47 IST

x

Former champion Iga Swiatek will next play Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands.

Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Colombia's Emiliana Arango during their first-round match of the US Open on Tuesday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Former champion Iga Swiatek kicked off her US Open campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Colombia's Emiliana Arango on Tuesday as the Pole aims to keep her hot streak on track in New York.

The blindingly bright sun appeared to be the biggest challenge the Wimbledon winner had to cope with at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she never faced a break point and sent over 26 winners compared to five from her opponent.

She will next play Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands.

"First matches aren't easy to get used to the rhythm," said Swiatek, who reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year. "For sure was a solid match."

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek in action during her match against Emiliana Arango. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The 2022 champion unleashed her usual precision play to break unseeded Arango from the baseline in the fourth game and sprinted through the rest of the set from there, dropping only one of her first-serve points.

Swiatek broke her opponent in the opening game of the second set, where she produced just five unforced errors, and Arango shouted in frustration as she helped the six-times major winner to another break with a clumsy shot into the net in the seventh.

 

The 24-year-old had her devoted Polish fans on their feet as she closed it out with a forehand winner, giving a subdued celebration.

Emiliana Arango

IMAGE: Emiliana Arango hits a shot during her match against Iga Swiatek. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

"Polish fans are kind of everywhere, it's super nice to feel the support always," said the World No. 2.

Swiatek arrived in New York in pristine form, showing no signs of fatigue as she entered the US Open mixed doubles a day after lifting the trophy at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament and reached the final with Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

US Open PIX: Musetti rallies to down gutsy Perricard
US Open PIX: Musetti rallies to down gutsy Perricard
Titans, Thalaivas Set For Feisty PKL Season 12 Opener!
Titans, Thalaivas Set For Feisty PKL Season 12 Opener!
Kohli thanks Pujara for 'making his job much easier'
Kohli thanks Pujara for 'making his job much easier'
17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!
17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!
'He Prays A Lot, That Is Cheteshwar's Secret'
'He Prays A Lot, That Is Cheteshwar's Secret'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 2

Srinagar's Splendid 8

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest, Biggest Ganesh Pandals Of Mumbai

VIDEOS

Mandi on Edge: River Beas Turns Deadly!1:34

Mandi on Edge: River Beas Turns Deadly!

A breathtaking view of Kullu following heavy rainfall 3:36

A breathtaking view of Kullu following heavy rainfall

PM Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki's 1st electric vehicle e-Vitara1:52

PM Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki's 1st electric vehicle...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV