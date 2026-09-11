Sabalenka whips Pegula to enter third straight US Open final

Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her dominant form by defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets to advance to the US Open final and move closer to a historic third consecutive title.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates victory over Jessica Pegula of the United States in the US Open semi-finals, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the US Open semi-finals.

Sabalenka is now one step closer to securing her third consecutive US Open title.

She will compete against either Elena Rybakina or Coco Gauff in the final.

Sabalenka's strong performance included crucial breaks and powerful aces.

The match was a rematch of the 2024 US Open final, which Sabalenka also won.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula embrace after the semi-final. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka moved a step closer to a third straight US Open title, defeating familiar foe Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday.

She will meet either Elena Rybakina or Coco Gauff in the championship round.

Sabalenka's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula reacts after being broken in the second set. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Going into the match, Sabalenka led the head-to-head 9-4, but Pegula had won two of their last three encounters, including a victory in the Berlin Open semi-finals earlier this year in which she took the deciding set 6-0.

However, the record did not deter her. She was just too good when it mattered.

Games went with serve in a rematch of the 2024 US Open final, which Sabalenka won for her first title in the tournament, defeating Pegula in two sets, 7-5, 7-5.

Having fired four aces in as many service games, the Belarusian got the all-important break in the 12th game to take the first set 7-5.

Pegula Given No Chance

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka sent down 29 winners and fired seven aces in the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Pegula had a chance to force a tie-breaker in the set, but Sabalenka established a 40-0 lead to set up triple set point. Pegula saved one, but Sabalenka converted on the second break-point with a deep rally that touched the baseline and the first set was over in 43 minutes.

Having won the first set rather comfortably, Sabalenka threw caution to the wind and went on the attack in the next.

After facing just one break point thus far, she fired her fifth ace in the third game of the second set and then broke Pegula, who saved three break-points in the next, to go 3-1 up.

Sabalenka, who sent down 29 winners and seven aces, then fired two more aces to make it 4-1 and move within two holds from her fourth straight US Open final.

She closed out the match with another break to take the set 6-2.

Chris Evert and Serena Williams are the only players to win three straight in the Open era.