US Open PIX: Sabalenka's sweet revenge; Rybakina routs Raducanu

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka had been waiting four years to settle the score with Leylah Fernandez, who stunned her in straight sets en route to the 2021 final in their only previous meeting. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka got the revenge she craved on Friday by defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6(2) to erase the sting of her 2021 US Open semi-final upset and keep her dream alive of winning back-to-back Flushing Meadows titles.



The world number one had been waiting four years to settle the score with the Canadian, who stunned her in straight sets en route to the 2021 final in their only previous meeting.



"I really wanted this revenge," three-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said in her on-court interview after winning the third-round match. "I'm very happy with the win."



The match began ominously for Sabalenka though, as Fernandez earned multiple break points in a marathon opening game on Louis Armstrong Stadium, but the Belarusian's resilience shone through as she saved them all before eventually holding serve.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka faced only one more break point in the match. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

That early test seemed to settle the 27-year-old, who broke Fernandez's serve in the fourth game of the opening set when her opponent double-faulted on break point.

Sabalenka never looked back, facing only one more break point in the match, which she snuffed out with a service winner.



Still, the second set proved far more competitive, with both players trading holds until the tiebreak, where Sabalenka's experience told as she raced to a 6-1 lead before sealing victory with a forehand winner.



The Belarusian extended her record in tiebreaks this season to 20 wins and one loss.



"Sometimes during the set I'm doubting my decisions, and when I get to the tiebreak, I know that there's no time for doubts, and I just have to go for my shots and I have to trust my game," she said.



"I'm reminding myself that I have to trust. I have a pretty good feeling, I know what to do on court, and I'm trying to ... stay aggressive and put as much pressure as I can on my opponent."



The victory extends Sabalenka's perfect US Open third-round record to 6-0 and moves her within four victories of matching Serena Williams' feat of consecutive US Open titles, achieved more than a decade ago.

IMAGE: The victory extends Sabalenka's perfect US Open third-round record to 6-0 and moves her within four victories of matching Serena Williams' feat of consecutive US Open titles. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

The Belarusian had warm words for Fernandez, acknowledging the quality of her opponent's tennis that made victory far from straightforward.



"She's definitely a tough opponent. I can see she's working hard. She's improving. She played incredible tennis today," Sabalenka said.



"I think it was just a few points in each set that decided the result."



Looking back at their 2021 encounter, Sabalenka said: "It was a tough lesson for me back then. Since then, we never played again.



"I just wanted to prove to myself that the lesson was learned and that I developed as a player and, yeah, I could get this win."



There was also an unexpected romantic interlude midway through the match when a marriage proposal unfolded in the stands.



"I think it's the first time that someone proposed during my match," Sabalenka smiled.



"It was a very sweet moment. I was just trying not to start smiling, because it's very cute.. I was just trying to keep focusing on my game. It was great moment... I wish them a happy marriage."



Asked if there might be wedding bells soon in her own future, the world number one stayed tight-lipped.



"I don't want this kind of proposal," she said. "But I looked at my boyfriend. Yeah. No pressure."



Rybakina demolishes Raducanu





IMAGE: 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina had beaten Emma Raducanu in their only previous meeting in 2022. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Ninth seed Elena Rybakina produced a ruthless display to end Emma Raducanu's run at the US Open, advancing to the fourth round for the first time with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on Friday.



The 2022 Wimbledon champion, who had beaten Raducanu in their only previous meeting in 2022, struck early in both sets and never lost her focus as she sealed victory in 62 minutes.



"Yeah I'm really happy with the performance. It's always not easy to play against Emma," said the 26-year-old Rybakina.



"The score doesn't show it but she's a tough competitor. I'm pretty happy with the way I'm playing and I'm looking forward to the next match."



Rybakina wasted no time imposing herself, breaking serve in the opening game with a number of clean returns before consolidating behind her own powerful delivery. She raced to a 3-0 lead, her ball-striking consistently pushing Raducanu onto the back foot.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina in action. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

The Briton, who had swept through her first two rounds without dropping serve, was repeatedly undone by errors and found no answers as Rybakina closed out the set.



The second set followed a similar script. Raducanu’s first service game slipped away with another flurry of mistakes, and Rybakina capitalised with a straightforward hold to consolidate.



The Kazakh landed just 47% of her first serves, yet Raducanu was unable to make any inroads against the second delivery. The 22-year-old briefly lifted the crowd by saving two break points, greeted by a loud cheer of encouragement.

IMAGE: The defeat ended Emma Raducanu's most encouraging campaign at US Open since she unexpectedly lifted the title in New York four years ago as a qualifier. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

But the reprieve was short-lived as Rybakina dragged her across the baseline before finishing the rally with a forehand winner out of reach, breaking again as Raducanu vented her frustration by swiping her racquet.

Rybakina then inched closer with an ace and sealed victory on the next point as Raducanu sent another shot long.



The defeat ended Raducanu's most encouraging campaign at Flushing Meadows since she unexpectedly lifted the title in New York four years ago as a qualifier.