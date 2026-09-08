Rybakina whips Osaka; is one win from world No. 1 ranking

Elena Rybakina showcased her dominant form at the US Open, defeating Naomi Osaka in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals and continue her pursuit of a third Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking.

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her US Open Round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Elena Rybakina defeated Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the US Open quarter-finals.

Rybakina, a two-time Grand Slam champion, is now one win away from becoming world number one.

She will face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the next round.

Osaka struggled with an Achilles niggle during the match.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina hit 29 winners to nine, and dropped her serve just once in the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Elena Rybakina cleared another big hurdle in her bid to win a third Grand Slam title by outclassing former US Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

The flawless victory for Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and this year's Australian Open, booked a last-eight clash with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and left the Kazakh one match win away from becoming world number one for the first time.

Chinese qualifier Qinwen stunned six-time major champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 after recovering from 0-5 down.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka, US Open champion in 2018 and 2020, was chasing a seventh Grand Slam quarter-final and a fourth in New York, a year after reaching the semi-finals. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Second seed Rybakina raced through the opening set in 22 minutes, converting two of her three break-point opportunities before sealing it with a booming serve to leave two-times New York champion Osaka on the ropes at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 13th-seeded Osaka, who had arrived in style in a fur-collared overcoat that featured oversized signage, a mural-like city scene and a portrait, showed greater resistance early in the second set, but Rybakina soon seized control again.

Osaka clutched her left leg at 2-2 in the second set, still feeling the effects of an Achilles niggle that flared up in the third round, but the 28-year-old managed to save a break point and stay in the fight.

IMAGE: One more win in New York and Elena Rybakina, still without a set dropped this fortnight, will be world No. 1. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Rybakina continued to heap pressure on Osaka with her deep groundstrokes and earned the decisive break in the seventh game when her Japanese opponent hit a forehand into the net, before she closed out the match in 66 minutes.

For the record, Rybakina hit 29 winners to nine, held all nine of her service games, faced just one break point and won 87 percent of the points on her first serve.

The Kazak star won 60 of the 101 points played, and 46 percent of the points she received, against 27 percent the other way.

Osaka, US Open champion in 2018 and 2020, was chasing a seventh Grand Slam quarter-final and a fourth in New York, a year after reaching the semi-finals, held five of eight, had five double faults to one, and saved two match-points.