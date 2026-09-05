US Open PIX: Pegula shows grit to survive Fernandez test, keeps maiden Slam bid alive

Jessica Pegula overcame a disastrous opening set against Leylah Fernandez, rallying with resilience and composure to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the US Open fourth round.

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula of the US in action during her US Open third round match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in New York on Friday. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points KJessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to defeat Leylah Fernandez and advance to the US Open fourth round.

Fernandez dominated the opening set with aggressive left-handed groundstrokes, while Pegula struggled with her movement, timing and serve percentage.

Pegula responded by breaking in the second set and displaying greater resilience, surviving Fernandez’s fightback to force a decider.

The third seed saved early break points, surged ahead 3-1 and closed out the match confidently to set up a last-16 clash with Sorana Cirstea.

Jessica Pegula kept alive her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title when the third-seeded American rallied from behind to beat fellow former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 and make the fourth round at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Pegula faces Sorana Cirstea in the last 16 and will need to iron out some of the flaws in her game after a sluggish start against Fernandez, but the American showed the resilience and composure that have made her one of the title contenders.

Aggressive Fernandez Leaves Pegula Searching for Answers

IMAGE: Leylah Fernandez serves against Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Back at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where her dream run ended against Emma Raducanu in the 2021 title clash, the 23-year-old Fernandez seized the initiative and rarely allowed Pegula to find any rhythm early in the contest.

"It was really tough today. I always feel it's hard to play her. I never feel comfortable when I play her, even when I have won," Pegula said.

"I was going to have to dig deep. I'm glad I was able to find somewhere there in the second set to turn it around. She's a great player, so it was really hard. A lot of it revolves around my serve. My serve percentage was pretty bad."

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American Finds Her Rhythm to Force a Deciding Set

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula celebrates winning the match. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The Canadian dominated play with her left-handed aggression as she pushed 2024 runner-up Pegula back with deep groundstrokes while mixing up the pace and angles to take the opening set in 30 minutes.

Pegula responded strongly by breaking in the sixth game of the second set and then dug out a crucial hold in the following one before Fernandez mounted a fightback, but the American recovered to force a decider.

"I do think she played a bit differently today to when I've played her in the past," Pegula added.

"I wasn't moving my feet up to the ball, and was a little lazy to start off. Even in the second set, I felt I was hitting a bit of a wall after we played those two games."

Composed Finish Sends Third Seed Into Last 16

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula shakes hands with Leylah Fernandez after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

The 32-year-old saved breakpoints early in the third set and pounced for a 3-1 lead when Fernandez sent her shot wide, before easing through the following games and sealing victory with a backhand volley winner on match point.