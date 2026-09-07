Pegula praises 'great competitor' Cirstea after making US Open quarters

American tennis star Jessica Pegula advanced to the US Open quarter-finals with a commanding victory over Sorana Cirstea, keeping her dream of a maiden major title alive.

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates winning her US Open Round of 16 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Jessica Pegula secured a decisive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sorana Cirstea at the US Open.

The victory propels Pegula into the quarter-finals, continuing her pursuit of a maiden major title.

Pegula's victory is her second against Cirstea in three weeks, highlighting her current form.

Pegula will compete for a place in her third consecutive US Open semi-final.

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula will play her fourth US Open quarter-final in the last five years. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

American Jessica Pegula scored a resounding 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sorana Cirstea on Sunday to reach the US Open quarter-finals, as the Romanian player made her final Grand Slam appearance.

The 2024 runner-up kept alive her bid for a maiden major title, overcoming a resurgent Cirstea who had enjoyed a late-career renaissance, reaching a career-high top-20 ranking, before retiring at the end of the season.

Pegula's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Sunday's Round of 16 match marked Sorana Cirstea's final Grand Slam appearance before her impending retirement. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

There was little between the two on serve in a scrappy opening set, with only three holds between them.

Pegula repeatedly handed Cirstea openings, including when she double-faulted while serving for the set, and then squandered four set points before finally converting the fifth as the 16th seed dropped serve again.

Pegula, who needed three sets to overcome fellow US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the previous round, gained the upper hand in a second set that followed a similar pattern, the American securing one more break than Cirstea to create the difference.

Road To The Semi-Finals

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula and Sorana Cirstea shake hands after the match. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The victory was Pegula's second over Cirstea in three weeks after she edged the Romanian in the Cincinnati Open Round of 16.

"I have a lot of respect for her. She's such a great competitor," Pegula said on the Louis Armstrong court.

"We actually hadn't played in a while up until the last few weeks. They were two really tough matches. It was definitely really intense."

Pegula will face the winner of the late-night clash between compatriot Emma Navarro and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya for a place in her third straight US Open semi-final.