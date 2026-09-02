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US Open PIX: Pegula makes light work of Kenin, charges into 3rd round

September 02, 2026 23:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jessica Pegula stormed past Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-1 at the US Open, delivering a near-flawless serving display to reach the third round and continue her title bid.

Jessica Pegula

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula celebrates after winning her second round match of the US Open against fellow American Sofia Kenin, in New York on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jessica Pegula powered into the US Open third round with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win over fellow American Sofia Kenin.
  • The world No. 3 did not face a single break point and dropped just three points on her first serve throughout the match.
  • Pegula stormed through the second set by winning five straight games and committing only two unforced errors.

World number three Jessica Pegula produced a finely tuned performance to sprint through a second-round meeting with fellow American Sofia Kenin, winning 6-3, 6-1 at the US Open on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Pegula dropped only three of her first-serve points and never faced a break point.

Sofia Kenin

IMAGE: Sofia Kenin in action against Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters 

The 2024 runner-up, who is seeking her maiden major title as well as top spot in the rankings, booked a meeting with 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez.

Kenin Struggles to Find Rhythm

Wildcard Kenin has struggled as injuries and illness saw her tumble down the rankings after her breakthrough 2020 Australian Open win and she was never able to get a foothold in the match as she suffered yet another early exit from her domestic major.

Jessica Pegula

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula will next face 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Kenin handed her opponent the break with a double fault in the opening game and Pegula broke her again on set point with a fine forehand before slamming her foot down on the gas.

 

Pegula Raises the Intensity 

The runner-up at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament was near flawless as she won the first five games of the second set, producing just two unforced errors before closing it out with an unreturnable serve.

pegula-Kenin

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula and Sofia Kenin shake hands after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

"I'm going for my spots, I'm going pretty big on second serves," said Pegula, adding that she had put effort into adding more firepower to her serve.

"Really excited when I can practise something and it pays off in a match."

Source: REUTERS
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