Naomi Osaka survives Elise Mertens scare to enter fourth

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka showcased her fighting spirit at the US Open, overcoming Elise Mertens in a thrilling three-set battle to secure her spot in the fourth round.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her US Open third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Naomi Osaka, the 13th seed, defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the US Open fourth round.

Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, displayed resilience despite moments of frustration during the match.

The Japanese star took a medical timeout during the deciding set before mounting a comeback.

Osaka's victory sets up a fourth-round clash with Elena Rybakina or Yuliia Starodubtseva.

She expressed shock at her win, crediting the crowd's energy for her performance.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka arrives on court ahead of her third round match against Elise Mertens. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Naomi Osaka continued to impress with her style and staying power at the US Open on Saturday, the Japanese 13th seed battling past Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the fourth round.

For her latest eye-catching walk-on look, the four-times major champion blended boardroom and locker-room aesthetics in a grey checked blazer-hoodie and wide-leg pants, putting a tailored twist on traditional pre-match attire.

The 28-year-old, a two-times champion at Flushing Meadows, reeled off three games in succession to take a 4-1 lead in the first set under the lights of Louis Armstrong Stadium, clinching it with a battling hold thanks to a string of booming serves.

Osaka pushed the 23rd seed hard at the start of the next set with some heavy hitting from the baseline before pouncing with a break in the third game, only to surrender the lead by dropping the next two games.

Osaka's Dominant Start and Mertens Comeback

IMAGE: After winning the second set Elise Mertens capitalised on several unforced errors by a Naomi Osaka in the decider. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"Honestly, I can't believe I won this match," Osaka said, thanking the crowd for the energy they provided.

"There was a certain point where I put my heart on the court and kept trying in every point. Thank you so much, but honestly, I'm shocked I won. I'm not going to lie."

After levelling the match to force a decider, Mertens capitalised on several unforced errors by a frustrated Osaka to gain the upper hand, but there would be another momentum shift in the match after a medical timeout for the Japanese player.

Osaka's Emotional Battle and Decisive Finish

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka receives medical attention. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"I didn't play amazing and it was getting me down, sorry about my behaviour, for the little kids watching," said Osaka, who threw her racket to the floor at one point.

"This is my favourite tournament. I wanted to play well in front of you. I'm just that glad I have the opportunity to play another match.

"I thought I was going to be ok, but clearly I was shaky."

After recovering a break late on, Osaka fired a huge ace to take a 6-5 lead and revved up her forehand in the following game to complete the win and earn a meeting with Elena Rybakina or Yuliia Starodubtseva in the round of 16.