On course for three-peat: Sabalenka in US Open quarter-finals

Defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka displayed her formidable form at Flushing Meadows to advance to the US Open quarter-finals without dropping a set after a decisive victory over American Taylor Townsend.

IMAGE: Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her US Open Round of 16 match against Taylor Townsend of the United States, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open quarter-finals.

The Belarusian star defeated American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3.

The world number one has not dropped a set throughout the tournament.

Sabalenka will face either Marta Kostyuk or Linda Noskova next.

She overcame a tough fight against Townsend, especially in the first set.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka extended her winning streak in New York to 17 matches, and qualified for her 17th career major quarter-final, six of which were at the US Open. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka subdued American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the US Open quarter-finals without dropping a set.

The world number one had endured a frustrating build-up to the year’s final major but has hit her stride at Flushing Meadows and she slammed her foot on the gas in the second set against the home-crowd favourite, sealing victory with a backhand winner.

Sabalenka's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: This is Taylor Townsend's third consecutive Grand Slam defeat to the defending champion this year, losing in the first round at Roland Garros to Coco Gauff and at the same stage at Wimbledon to Iga Swiatek. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

She will next play either Ukrainian 11th seed Marta Kostyuk or the Czech Republic's Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

"What an incredible player she is approaching the net, what a great returner," said Sabalenka. "Very brave, you can see how focused she was. It was really challenging playing her, especially here."

Any expectation of a one-sided contest between the top-ranked Sabalenka and world number 96 Townsend quickly disappeared as they traded two breaks apiece in the opening four games at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka broke again in the seventh game, firing a forehand winner to seize the advantage, but Townsend responded immediately by breaking to love.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka raced through the last four games, sealing victory with a backhand winner. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The Belarusian held firm when it mattered, however, saving a break point with an unreturnable serve before closing out the opening set in the 10th game.

Townsend tamed Sabalenka's fearsome serve to move 3-1 up in the second set but a double fault handed the break straight back and shifted the momentum decisively.

Sabalenka then sprinted through the final four games to book her spot in the last eight.

Two-time defending champion Sabalenka extended her winning streak in New York to 17 matches, and qualified for her 17th career major quarter-final, six of which were at the US Open.

This is Townsend's third consecutive Grand Slam defeat to the defending champion, beaten in the first round at Roland Garros to Coco Gauff and at the same stage at Wimbledon to Iga Swiatek.