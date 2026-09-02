US Open PIX: Madison Keys shakes off nerves, sends Alina Korneeva packing

Madison Keys overcame early nerves and Alina Korneeva 7-5, 6-4 at the US Open, avenging last year’s first-round exit after improving her serving and composure.
Key Points
- Madison Keys defeated Alina Korneeva 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the US Open.
- The victory helped Keys erase memories of last year’s first-round exit at Flushing Meadows.
- Keys improved her first-serve percentage from 48 percent in the first set to nearly 70 oercent in the second.
- The American recovered from a late second-set break before breaking Korneeva again and sealing victory with a powerful forehand.
Madison Keys overcame early nerves to beat Russia’s Alina Korneeva 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday, putting last year’s first-round exit behind her.
Keys Turns Painful Memory into Motivation
Keys suffered a shock first-round defeat at Flushing Meadows last year, just months after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open.
This time, she held her nerve when it mattered.
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American Finds Rhythm After Shaky Start
Keys made a fast start by winning the opening three games, but Korneeva fought back with a break in the fifth game.
After further exchanges of breaks, Keys secured the first set with a decisive backhand winner.
Stronger Serving Helps Keys Take Control
The American raised her first-serve percentage from 48 percent in the opening set to nearly 70% in the second.
She recovered after surrendering a break late in the set and broke Korneeva again before serving out the match.
Keys Grateful to Survive Grand Slam Nerves
Keys admitted the opening round of a Grand Slam can be difficult because of nerves but was pleased to fight through them.
She will next face either Czech Lucie Havlickova or Hungary’s Anna Bondar.