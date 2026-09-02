US Open PIX: Madison Keys shakes off nerves, sends Alina Korneeva packing

Madison Keys overcame early nerves and Alina Korneeva 7-5, 6-4 at the US Open, avenging last year’s first-round exit after improving her serving and composure.

IMAGE: Madison Keys of the US celebrates winning her first round match of the US Open against Russia's Alina Korneeva in New York on Tuesday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Key Points Madison Keys defeated Alina Korneeva 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the US Open.

The victory helped Keys erase memories of last year’s first-round exit at Flushing Meadows.

Keys improved her first-serve percentage from 48 percent in the first set to nearly 70 oercent in the second.

The American recovered from a late second-set break before breaking Korneeva again and sealing victory with a powerful forehand.

Madison Keys overcame early nerves to beat Russia’s Alina Korneeva 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday, putting last year’s first-round exit behind her.

Keys Turns Painful Memory into Motivation

IMAGE: Alina Korneeva in action. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Keys suffered a shock first-round defeat at Flushing Meadows last year, just months after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open.

This time, she held her nerve when it mattered.

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American Finds Rhythm After Shaky Start

IMAGE: Madison Keys will face either Lucie Havlickova or Anna Bondar in the second round. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Keys made a fast start by winning the opening three games, but Korneeva fought back with a break in the fifth game.

After further exchanges of breaks, Keys secured the first set with a decisive backhand winner.

Stronger Serving Helps Keys Take Control

IMAGE: Alina Korneeva serves. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The American raised her first-serve percentage from 48 percent in the opening set to nearly 70% in the second.

She recovered after surrendering a break late in the set and broke Korneeva again before serving out the match.

Keys Grateful to Survive Grand Slam Nerves

IMAGE: Madison Keys and Alina Korneeva shake hands after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Keys admitted the opening round of a Grand Slam can be difficult because of nerves but was pleased to fight through them.

She will next face either Czech Lucie Havlickova or Hungary’s Anna Bondar.