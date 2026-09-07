Linda Noskova ousts Marta Kostyuk on sixth match-point to enter US Open quarters

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova secured her place in the US Open quarter-finals after a gruelling three-set battle against Marta Kostyuk, setting up a highly-anticipated clash with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates winning her US Open Round of 16 match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova advanced to the US Open quarter-finals after a tough three-set victory.

Noskova defeated 11th seed Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in a dramatic match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The Czech player secured her win on the sixth match-point, highlighting the intensity of the contest.

Noskova will now face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.

IMAGE: Linda Noskova and Marta Kostyuk shake hands after the match. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova survived a mid-match fightback from 11th seed Marta Kostyuk to win 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 and reach the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday, where she will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The Czech beat Kostyuk in straight sets en route to the title at the grasscourt major this year but endured a far tougher encounter at Louis Armstrong Stadium, finally sealing victory on her sixth match point with an unreturnable serve.

Noskova's Emotional Victory At Louis Armstrong Stadium

IMAGE: Marta Kostyuk saved two match-points and swept the last four games in the second set to force the decider. Photograph: Jerry Lai/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"I am more than relieved. This match was so tough. I mean, emotionally, more than physically," said Noskova, who crumpled to the court as she finally got over the finish line.

"I feel like a huge rock fell off my heart at the end."

The sixth seed used her rock-solid backhand to blunt her opponent's serve in the opening set and produced a couple of fine forehand winners en route to the decisive break in the 11th game.

Kostyuk's Resilient Fightback And Deciding Set

IMAGE: Linda Noskova has now won 11 straight Grand Slam matches dating back to Wimbledon and will look to extend that streak when she takes on world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the semi-finals. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Kostyuk's troubles deepened in the second set as two double faults and an unforced error handed Noskova a break in the seventh game.

The Ukrainian slumped over and buried her face in her hands after sending a shot wide in the eighth, but the fans rallied around her, sparking a revival that saw her save two match-points and swat a shot past Noskova to pull level at 5-5.

Kostyuk then broke her opponent to love in the 12th game to force a deciding set, but could not sustain the momentum.

Noskova moved 4-3 ahead with a superb backhand winner and Kostyuk repeatedly boiled over with frustration.

"Today was very close. It could have ended both ways," said Noskova.

Following Sunday's victory, Noskova improved to 2-1 against Kostyuk at the WTA Tour, all three meetings coming this season. She also became the youngest Czech woman to reach a US Open singles quarter-finals since Daja Bedanova in 2001.

Noskova has now won 11 straight Grand Slam matches dating back to Wimbledon and will look to extend that streak when she takes on world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, whom she trails 0-2 in head-to-head, for a spot in the semi-finals.