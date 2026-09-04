Learner Tien Demolishes Gael Monfils In Generational Clash

American tennis prodigy Learner Tien delivered a decisive victory over veteran Gael Monfils at the US Open, effectively concluding the Frenchman's storied Grand Slam career in a memorable generational showdown.

IMAGE: Learner Tien of the United States in action during his US Open second round match against France's Gael Monfils, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Learner Tien defeats Gael Monfils in straight sets at the US Open.

The match marks the likely end of Gael Monfils's illustrious Grand Slam career.

20-year-old American Tien showcased dominance against the French veteran.

Monfils, who is retiring at year-end, received a heartfelt tribute from the crowd.

Tien's previous win against Monfils in Montreal helped manage match nerves.

IMAGE: Learner Tien embraces Gael Monfils after the match. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Learner Tien brought the curtain down on Gael Monfils's Grand Slam career on Thursday as the American youngster defeated the French veteran 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in a clash of generations to reach the US Open third round.

Monfils turned back the clock to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the first round on his 40th birthday and extend his stay in New York, but the wildcard's run ended under lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against an opponent half his age.

Emotional Farewell

IMAGE: Gael Monfils waves to the crowd as the curtain comes down on his Grand Slam career. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"I want to thank you all," Monfils told the crowd after a video tribute on the giant screen that featured some of his most outrageous shots in New York over the last two decades.

"It's been a long ride. I came here in 2003 as a junior and here I am in 2026, thank you very much. I felt all the love and I can tell you that you guys are my second-best crowd after Paris. You're up there."

"It's been an absolute honour to play in front of you all and to produce high-performance tennis."

Tien Dominates

IMAGE: The 20-year-old Learner Tien dictated proceedings right through the match. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

On a muggy evening on the main showcourt, Monfils appeared drained towards the end of the first set and turned to the crowd for inspiration, but 14th seed Tien was unfazed and tightened his grip on the contest.

With the opening set in the bag, 20-year-old Tien continued to dictate proceedings in the next, absorbing Monfils' bursts of aggression to clinch it and edge closer to the third round for a meeting with Czech Jakub Mensik.

Monfils made a final, emotion-fuelled charge in the third set with some trademark shotmaking, but Tien stood his ground and sealed victory before warmly embracing the French showman who will retire at the end of the year.

Tien Reflects On Victory

IMAGE: Gael Monfils appeared drained towards the end of the first set and turned to the crowd for inspiration. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"I think playing him in Montreal really helped with the nerves," Tien said of his three-set victory over Monfils at the Canadian Open last month.

"I'm glad I didn't feel like that tonight. I didn't want the greatest comeback of all time to happen to me here."

"It was an incredible match. I told him in Montreal I hoped to play him one more time. I'm super happy that it happened here tonight. Sorry for drop-shotting you so much tonight."