US Open PIX: Pegula trumps Navarro in 'Battle of the Billionaires' to enter semis

Jessica Pegula secured her spot in the US Open semi-finals for the third consecutive year, triumphing over fellow American Emma Navarro in a hard-fought 'Battle of the Billionaires'.

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Emma Navarro at the US Open in New York on Wednesday. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch

Key Points Jessica Pegula advanced to the US Open semi-finals for the third consecutive year by defeating Emma Navarro.

The match was colloquially termed the 'Battle of the Billionaires' due to both players being daughters of prominent billionaire businessmen.

Pegula will now face two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of the 2024 final.

Jessica Pegula advanced to the US Open semi-finals for a third straight year, bouncing back from a set down to beat Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American clash which was dubbed as the "Battle of the Billionaires" in New York on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old will face two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of the 2024 final after securing her fifth straight win over her compatriot, including a victory at last month's Cincinnati Open.

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula embraces Emma Navarro after the match. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, while Navarro is the daughter of billionaire businessman Ben Navarro.

Match Delays and Early Struggles

IMAGE: This was Jessica Pegula's 50th victory of the season, making her the first player on the women's tour to reach that mark in 2026. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The match began more than an hour later than scheduled after Frances Tiafoe's marathon victory over Alex Michelsen in another all-American contest.

The wait did little to help either player find their rhythm, with the match instead marked by errors and few sustained bursts of momentum.

IMAGE: Emma Navarro in action. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch

The 26th seed had the edge in a scrappy opening set as both players struggled to settle. They traded early breaks and each hit five double faults, with an extra break allowing Navarro to move one set ahead.

The miscues continued in the second, but Pegula found a slight improvement that allowed her to level the match, finishing a long exchange with a fine forehand winner to make it one set apiece.

Turning the Tide

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula in action. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch

Pegula carried that momentum into the decider, where an extra break put her in control before she closed out the victory.



"It was really tough, really physical, I wasn't serving my best, I was fighting a lot of demons out there," Pegula said on court.



"I do a great job on having a short term memory, I know everytime I come out no matter what I have to tell the negative me to shut up and just play tennis and compete."



The victory was also Pegula's 50th of the season, making her the first player on the women's tour to reach that mark in 2026.