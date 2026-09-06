Iva Jovic outlasts best friend Eala to make US Open fourth round for first time

Rising American tennis star Iva Jovic scored a hard-fought victory over close friend Alexandra Eala at the US Open to advance to the fourth round for the first time in her career.

IMAGE: Iva Jovic of the United States and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines embrace after their US Open third round match at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Iva Jovic defeated close friend Alexandra Eala in a three-set US Open third-round match.

The American home hope advanced to the fourth round after a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory.

Jovic's win marks her best US Open performance, having never gone beyond the second round previously.

She will now face fourth seed Coco Gauff in an all-American fourth-round clash.

The match highlighted a challenging day for other American players at the tournament.

IMAGE: Iva Jovic celebrates winning her third round match against Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Home hope Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines put their friendship aside for three hours at the US Open on Saturday before the 18-year-old American prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe stadium to reach the fourth round.

Jovic Advances In Thrilling US Open Encounter

The two rising stars and close friends had already shared the court in New York during Fan Week when they teamed up with their fathers for a light-hearted doubles hit.

There was little room for sentiment once the match began on Saturday, however.

IMAGE: Alexandra Eala acknowledges the applause from her fans as she walks back after losing to Iva Jovic. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Jovic edged a tight opening set but Eala responded in the second, the 21-year-old raising her level to force a decider.

The final set again featured momentum swings before Jovic closed out the victory to extend her record against Eala to 3-0.

IMAGE: Iva Jovic's victory was a welcome bright spot on a difficult day for American tennis, as Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova were eliminated. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Jovic's victory was a welcome bright spot on a difficult day for American tennis, with Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova among the home players eliminated.

Jovic, ranked a career-high 14th, had never gone beyond the second round in two previous U.S. Open appearances.

Her victory sets up an all-American fourth-round clash with fourth seed Coco Gauff, who advanced earlier on Saturday by beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa.