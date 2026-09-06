Iva Jovic outlasts best friend Eala to make US Open fourth round for first time

Rising American tennis star Iva Jovic scored a hard-fought victory over close friend Alexandra Eala at the US Open to advance to the fourth round for the first time in her career.
Key Points
- Iva Jovic defeated close friend Alexandra Eala in a three-set US Open third-round match.
- The American home hope advanced to the fourth round after a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory.
- Jovic's win marks her best US Open performance, having never gone beyond the second round previously.
- She will now face fourth seed Coco Gauff in an all-American fourth-round clash.
- The match highlighted a challenging day for other American players at the tournament.
Home hope Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines put their friendship aside for three hours at the US Open on Saturday before the 18-year-old American prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe stadium to reach the fourth round.
Jovic Advances In Thrilling US Open Encounter
The two rising stars and close friends had already shared the court in New York during Fan Week when they teamed up with their fathers for a light-hearted doubles hit.
There was little room for sentiment once the match began on Saturday, however.
Jovic edged a tight opening set but Eala responded in the second, the 21-year-old raising her level to force a decider.
The final set again featured momentum swings before Jovic closed out the victory to extend her record against Eala to 3-0.
Jovic's victory was a welcome bright spot on a difficult day for American tennis, with Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova among the home players eliminated.
Jovic, ranked a career-high 14th, had never gone beyond the second round in two previous U.S. Open appearances.
Her victory sets up an all-American fourth-round clash with fourth seed Coco Gauff, who advanced earlier on Saturday by beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa.