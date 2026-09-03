US Open PIX: Home crowd spurs Shelton past Hurkacz to third round

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton, fuelled by an electric home crowd in New York, advanced to the US Open third round after a thrilling four-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates winning his second round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Ben Shelton defeated Hubert Hurkacz in a four-set thriller at the US Open.

Shelton, an American eighth seed, was strongly supported by the home crowd in New York.

The victory keeps Shelton's bid alive to end a 23-year US men's major title drought.

The match was a close contest, Shelton winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5.

Shelton praised the "loud" crowd for powering him through the challenging encounter.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton and Hubert Hurkacz meet at the net after the match. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Ben Shelton survived a tough test from Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the US Open third round, relying on the deafening cheers of the partisan American crowd to power him through.

The eighth seed, bidding to end a 23-year US men's major title drought, arrived in New York on the back of his Montreal victory and enjoyed strong backing in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the finely poised encounter.

IMAGE: Ben Shelton gestures to the crowd after winning the third set. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

"Super happy with the way the match went. I thought it was a battle to the end," said Shelton, who strained to hear an on-court reporter after the match. "If I was commentating I would talk about how loud this crowd was from start to finish."

It looked as though it would be an easy day for Shelton after Hurkacz surrendered his serve with a pair of double faults in the sixth game.

But the Pole improved his level with 15 winners in the second set, where his forehand just kissed the baseline for the critical break on set point.

Shelton's Battle Against Hurkacz

IMAGE: Hubert Hurkacz sent down 15 winners in the second set. Photograph: Mike Segar

The pair battled toe-to-toe in a tense third set before Hurkacz gave it away in the tie-break, letting Shelton get off to a costly 3-0 head start.

The contest appeared to be heading towards a deciding set when Shelton was forced to defend two break points in the ninth game of the fourth set.

But the 2023 semi-finalist found another gear, hammering Hurkacz with his mighty forehand in the 12th game before flexing his arms in wide-eyed celebration as his opponent sent his forehand out on match point.