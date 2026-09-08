Gauff in 12th Grand Slam quarter-final after beating Jovic

Coco Gauff continued her good run at the US Open, advancing to the quarter-finals with a dominant straight-sets victory over Iva Jovic.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff breaks into celebration after clinching the winning point in the US Open Round of 16 match against fellow-American Iva Jovic, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Coco Gauff secured her spot in the US Open quarter-finals.

She defeated fellow-American Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4.

The fourth seed displayed a dominant performance, overcoming Jovic's challenge.

Gauff will now face Russian Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

Jovic struggled with unforced errors, contributing to her defea.

Fourth seed Coco Gauff stayed on course for a third Grand Slam title after reaching the US Open quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-4 win over fellow-American Iva Jovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Gauff, who captured her first major title at Flushing Meadows in 2023, delivered a dominant display against 14th seed Jovic and will next face Mirra Andreeva in a quarter-final featuring the last two French Open champions.

Russian fifth seed Andreeva fought back to beat Austrian Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 and extend her deepest run at the US Open.

Gauff's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Iva Jovic had impressed in a three-set win over Alexandra Eala in the previous round but the 18-year-old struggled to match Coao Gauff's power and improved serve. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Jovic had impressed in a three-set win over Alexandra Eala in the previous round but the 18-year-old struggled to match Gauff's power and improved serve.

The pair traded early breaks and Gauff found her feet after a shaky start to reel off two more breaks and take the opening set in just over half an hour.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff is back into the quarter-finals of the US Open after three years. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Jovic finally settled into her serve in the second set with two holds and looked to have wrested some of the momentum away from Gauff with a break.

However, errors proved her undoing. The teenager dropped serve again, allowing Gauff to serve out the win.

Jovic finished with 30 unforced errors and just nine winners.