Frances Tiafoe stages epic comeback to defeat Alex Michelsen and enter semis

Frances Tiafoe delivered an unforgettable performance at the US Open, staging a heroic comeback from two sets down to defeat Alex Michelsen and advance to the semi-finals.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe celebrates winning the fifth set tie-breaker in the US Open quarter-final against fellow-American Alex Michelsen at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Frances Tiafoe staged a remarkable comeback after being two sets and a break down.

He defeated US compatriot Alex Michelsen in a five-set thriller at the US Open.

The match lasted four hours and 38 minutes.

Tiafoe secured his third semi-final appearance at the US Open with this victory.

He will face either Ben Shelton or Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe embraces Alex Michelsen at the net after the four-hour and 38-minute contest. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Frances Tiafoe recovered from two sets and a break down to beat American compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(6) at the US Open on Tuesday and reach the semi-finals for the third time in a thrilling fightback.

Tiafoe appeared to have lost all the magic of his early campaign before wresting the momentum in the third set and clinching it with a forehand winner.

"I slowly, slowly started getting my rhythm there," said Tiafoe, who will next play either eighth seed Ben Shelton or defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"He's a hell of a player, man."

Tiafoe's Struggle And Turnaround

IMAGE: Alex Michelsen reacts after winning the second set. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Tiafoe thrived in his beloved Louis Armstrong Stadium this week but struggled to hit his stride on the Arthur Ashe court, sending four winners versus his opponent's 15 in the opening set, before handing over the critical break on set point.

Michelsen did some of his best work running up on the net in the second set, where he got the decisive break with a fine backhand strike, and he sent another shot down the line to break in the opening game of the third.

The unseeded Michelsen was serving for the match when his nerves took over and he put up two double faults. It was the opportunity that Tiafoe was looking for and the veteran dug in his heels, converting on break point to draw the set level at 5-5.

Clinching The Victory In A Marathon Match

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe stretches to return a drop at the net from Alex Michelsen. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Tiafoe slammed his foot on the gas, surviving a cat-and-mouse exchange for another break on set point, before winning the first three games of the penultimate set as he upped his level across the board.

The two brought their best tennis to a nerve-searing final set, which saw the the crowd spring to their feet as Tiafoe sealed the win after four hours and 38-minutes and went on to offer words of encouragement to a weeping Michelsen.