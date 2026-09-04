Filipina star Alexandra Eala enthralls in easy win over Oliynykova

Filipino tennis prodigy Alexandra Eala powered into the third round of the US Open, defeating Oleksandra Oliynykova with a commanding performance that thrilled her New York fanbase.

IMAGE: Alexandra Eala of the Philippines raises her hands in triumph after defeating Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova in the US Open second round, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Alexandra Eala defeated Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4 at the U.S. Open.

Eala advances to the third round, showcasing strong form after a previous loss to Oliynykova.

The Filipino tennis star highlighted patience and consistent focus as key to her victory.

Eala's win was met with enthusiastic support from Filipino fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She is the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level match.

IMAGE: Alexandra Eala and Oleksandra Oliynykova embrace after the match. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines brushed aside Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round of the US Open on Thursday, keeping the buzz going for her fervent following in New York.

The 21-year-old lefty lost to Oliynykova in Strasbourg earlier this year but had the right formula this time around as she needed little more than an hour to seal it. She next plays either Iva Jovic of the United States or Briton Francesca Jones.

Eala's Strategy And Dominance

IMAGE: Oleksandra Oliynykova reacts after fluffing an easy return. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"My patience and the consistency of my focus - I think that was the key to winning the match today," said Eala.

Fresh off her career-breakthrough win in DC last month, Eala looked poised for a fine run in Flushing Meadows as she won the first four games across a dominant opening set, with 11 winners to none from her opponent.

IMAGE: A spectator displays an image of Alexandra Eala after the match. Photograph: Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The two traded breaks in a far more competitive second set, where Eala broke her opponent from the baseline in the seventh game before slamming her foot on the gas and clinching it with an unreturnable serve to the delight of the crowd, as the flag of the Philippines dotted the stands.

The first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level match was urged on by her compatriots at Louis Armstrong Stadium, where signs in Tagalog urged her to fight on.

"I think we all represent something. I'm proud of what I represent," said Eala.