Emma Navarro sends seventh seed Karolina Muchova packing from US Open

American tennis sensation Emma Navarro, the 26th seed, delivered a stunning upset against seventh seed Karolina Muchova at the US Open, marking her third top-10 win this season.

IMAGE: Emma Navarro of the United States celebrates victory over the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in the third round of the US Open, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Emma Navarro, the 26th seed, defeated seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5 at the US Open.

This victory marks Navarro's third win over a top-10 opponent in the current year.

Navarro's effective baseline play was a key factor in overcoming Muchova, who was returning from minor surgery.

Karolina Muchova struggled with 22 unforced errors in the first set, impacting her rhythm.

Navarro advances to the fourth round of the US Open, joining other American players.

IMAGE: Emma Navarro shakes hands with Karolina Muchova at the net after the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Emma Navarro stunned Czech seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5 on Friday, notching up her third win over a top-10 opponent this year as she joined the American march into the weekend at the US Open.

The 26th seed did some of her best work from the baseline as she absorbed the blows from Muchova, who had been sidelined after reaching the Wimbledon final in July due to minor surgery.

Navarro's Path to Victory

IMAGE: Karolina Muchova slips while trying to return a down the line shot from Emma Navarro. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Navarro next plays either Elina Svitolina or Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 16.

"I knew it was going to be tough today," said Navarro who joined compatriots Taylor Townsend and Jessica Pegula in the fourth round, with Madison Keys and Coco Gauff yet to play their third-round matches.

After trading breaks, Muchova dropped her serve with a misfiring forehand in the penultimate game of the opening set, where she produced 22 unforced errors and struggled to find her rhythm.

IMAGE: Emma Navarro traded breaks twice in the second set before converting on her third break-point chance in the 11th game. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Navarro, who reached the semi-finals two years ago in a career breakthrough, beat down her opponent's defences in a more competitive second set, trading breaks twice before converting on her third break-point chance in the 11th game.

Navarro, a darling of the outer courts who said she has played her last six matches in New York on the Grandstand, thrust her fists in triumph after sealing the win with a lethal forehand.