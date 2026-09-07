US Open PIX: Emma Navarro storms into quarter-finals

American tennis star Emma Navarro has powered into the US Open quarter-finals, marking a significant comeback after a health-related break and setting up an exciting clash with compatriot Jessica Pegula.

IMAGE: Emma Navarro had reached the quarter-finals in New York in 2024 when she made it to the semis. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

Key Points Emma Navarro defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the US Open quarter-finals.

This achievement marks Navarro's return to a Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2025 Australian Open.

Navarro's strong performance follows an extended break from the tour earlier this year due to health reasons.

She will next compete against fellow American Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.

American Emma Navarro returned to the US Open quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Kalinskaya on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Navarro, the 26th seed, had reached the last eight in New York in 2024 when she made it to the semis.

She will next face compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Navarro's Grand Slam Comeback

IMAGE: Emma Navarro celebrates winning her round of 16 match against Russia's Anna Kalinskaya. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

"It feels good to be back on Ashe. It's been a couple years, and I missed it a ton. I love playing out here," Navarro said.

The 25-year-old has also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final since the Australian Open in 2025, following an extended spell away from the tour earlier this year for health reasons.

Navarro's win capped a good day for the home crowd, following earlier victories by Americans Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe.