Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz makes short work of Yibing Wu

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showcased his formidable form at the US Open with a dominant victory over Wu Yibing to advance to the fourth round and continue his quest for a third Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz breaks into his bow-and-arrow celebration as he acknowledges the applause from fans after winning his US Open third round match against China's Yibing Wu, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz scored a dominant victory over China's Wu Yibing at the US Open.

The Spaniard advanced to the fourth round with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win.

The victory extends Alcaraz's Grand Slam match-winning streak to 17, following his Flushing Meadows 2022 and Australian Open 2023 triumphs.

Alcaraz showcased his exceptional speed and relentless accuracy on court throughout the match.

He is set to face American 20th seed Tommy Paul in the next round of the tournament.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz reacts after Yibing Wu sends a return crashing into the net. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz underlined his status as the man to beat at the US Open with a ruthless 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over China's Wu Yibing on Friday as he reached the fourth round and continued his bid for a third title at Flushing Meadows.

The victory extended Alcaraz's match-winning streak at the Grand Slams to 17 following his triumph at Flushing Meadows last year and his Australian Open win in February, the latter helping him to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Yibing Wu put up a fight, but it wasn’t good enough to rattle the defending champion Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The Spaniard arrived in New York having missed nearly five months of action with a wrist injury and has looked increasingly assured with each passing round, although Wu briefly halted his early momentum by recovering a break in the opening set.

World number 113 Wu, bidding to become the first Chinese man to make the last 16 of a Grand Slam in the professional era, was unable to build on that bright spell on Arthur Ashe Stadium and Alcaraz reasserted his authority to move ahead.

"I think today there was a really high rhythm," said Alcaraz after the match.

"The way he plays is unbelievable, the rhythm he has on every shot: forehand, backhand. His balls skid a lot on the court and, for me, it’s really difficult to control sometimes. But I think I stayed there. I played aggressive, I played smart in the toughest moments."

Path To The Fourth Round

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the French Open and Wimbledon this year, has now won his past 17 matches at majors, including his run to the Australian Open title. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The seven-times major champion's speed around the court and relentless accuracy were on full display in the second set, but Wu's stubborn resistance drew a scream of frustration from him before he conjured up the magic needed to double his lead.

With the finish line in sight, the 23-year-old unleashed a huge roar as he broke for a 3-1 lead in the third set and pulled clear of Wu for a comprehensive victory that set up a meeting with American 20th seed Tommy Paul, who beat Alexander Bublik 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-3.