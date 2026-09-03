Defending champ Aryna Sabalenka Too Good For Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her formidable form at the US Open, securing a decisive victory over Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko to advance to the third round and continue her quest for a third consecutive title.

IMAGE: Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka blows kisses to the stands after winning her US Open second round match against Russia's Polina Iatcenko, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the US Open third round.

Sabalenka defeated Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 score.

The top seed is aiming for her third consecutive title in New York.

Sabalenka expressed happiness with her performance and focus during the match.

She will next face Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka serves during her second round match against Polina Iatcenko. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her relentless march through the US Open draw as the Belarusian dismissed Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday and reached the third round.

Top seed Sabalenka, seeking a third straight title in New York to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert, wasted little time asserting herself under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium and raced through the opening set in just 24 minutes.

Sabalenka's Dominant Performance

"I'm super happy to play in front of you, the night sessions here are the best," Sabalenka said to cheering fans after her 16th straight win in the tournament.

"I'm happy with my level, happy with the focus and happy to be through this match."

She heaped more pressure on world number 160 Iatcenko early in the second set with her power and precision, breaking in the opening game and holding to love in the next as the finish line quickly came into view.

The 28-year-old dropped her serve in the fourth game of the second set but the wobble proved brief as she immediately hit back to take a 4-1 lead and complete the win to book a meeting with Kamilla Rakhimova.