Daniil Medvedev Breezes Past Rinderknech Into Fourth Round

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev showcased his formidable form, advancing to the fourth round with a commanding victory over Arthur Rinderknech, setting his sights on a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates an easy victory over France's Arthur Rinderknech in the third round of the US Open, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points Daniil Medvedev secured a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open.

The former US Open champion overcame an early break in the first set to take control of the match.

Medvedev's win marks his 35th of the year and avenges a recent loss to Rinderknech at the Shanghai Masters.

The seventh-seeded Russian is in strong form, aiming for a deep run in the tournament.

Medvedev will compete in the fourth round, seeking to reach the last 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev, who won the US Open in 2021, registered his 35th victory of the year. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Daniil Medvedev continued his strong form at the US Open on Friday, beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round as he looks to make a deep run in New York.

The seventh-seeded Russian arrived at Flushing Meadows with plenty of room to move up the rankings, defending only 10 points after a chaotic first-round exit a year ago. He also has history on his side, having won the US Open in 2021.

Medvedev's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Arthur Rinderknech had beaten Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The only real scare for Medvedev came early, when he dropped serve for the first time in the tournament and Rinderknech, the world number 29, moved 4-2 ahead.

The 30-year-old Russian recovered quickly, winning four straight games to turn around the set and take the lead.

From there, Medvedev tightened his grip. He did not face a single break point in the second set, serving with authority while converting his only break opportunity to move two sets ahead.

Path To The Fourth Round

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the first set. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

He carried that momentum into the third, breaking Frenchman Rinderknech in the opening game to take a decisive lead and close out his 35th win of the year.

The victory avenged Medvedev's most recent meeting with Rinderknech, who beat him at the Shanghai Masters, while the Russian had won their previous encounter, also at the US Open, in straight sets in the second round in 2022.

Medvedev will face either Frances Tiafoe or Rinderknech's cousin, Monaco's Valentin Vacherot, in the fourth round, where he will bid to reach the last 16 in the tournament for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.