Coco Gauff saves two match-points to beat Mirra Andreeva and make US Open semis

2023 champion Coco Gauff saves two match-points to defeat Mirra Andreeva and advance to the US Open semi-finals, setting up an exciting clash with Elena Rybakina.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning her US Open quarter-final against Russia's Mirra Andreeva, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

Key Points Coco Gauff saved two match-points to defeat Mirra Andreeva in a thrilling US Open quarter-final.

She overcame a challenging first set and a crucial tie-break to secure her victory.

The American tennis star will now face second seed Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.

Andreeva produced a strong performance in the first set but ultimately succumbed to Gauff's resilience.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff reacts after winning a point. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

American Coco Gauff saved two match-points to beat Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 on Wednesday and reach the US Open semi-finals after recovering from a dreadful opening set.

The 2023 champion had none of her usual firepower at first and was on the ropes in the tie-break before she flipped the script and closed out the match with a forehand strike, dropping her racket to the court in joy and relief.

Gauff's Path To The Semi-Finals

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva rushes to her right to return a down the line shot from Coco Gauff. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

She faces second seed Elena Rybakina in the last four.

Rybakina also came from behind to defeat Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in another quarter-final earlier.

"The motto of the match was just to fight," said Gauff.

Andreeva looked completely at home in Arthur Ashe Stadium as she sprinted through the first four games, never allowing Gauff to set up a break-point chance in the opening set where the Russian had just five unforced errors to 14 from her opponent.

Gauff, who took a break in the locker room between sets, took inspiration from her compatriot Frances Tiafoe, who recovered from two sets and a break down on Tuesday night to reach the semi-finals on the men's side.

"I just had to reset. I came out not feeling the ball, giving her too many free points," said Gauff.

"I was thinking about Frances Tiafoe and how he came back yesterday. And we all want to do well in front of this crowd."

IMAGE: Coco Gauff shakes hands with Mirra Andreeva after the match. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Gauff finally found some momentum in the second set and was serving for the match in the ninth game when old issues with her serve resurfaced and she produced three double faults, allowing her opponent to break back.

Undeterred, Gauff recovered her poise and deployed a perfectly placed backhand to win a 39-shot rally, twice saving match point before forcing the third set with a forehand shot to the corner that Andreeva could not contain.

She kept up the pace from there and Andreeva flung her racket at her bench in disgust after dropping her serve in the third game of the decider. Gauff broke her to love in the seventh game to put the contest completely out of reach.